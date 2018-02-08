Ford County deputies issue 165 traffic tickets in July

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office issued 165 traffic citations in July, including 107 for speeding, 10 for failure to wear a seat belt and five each for operating an uninsured vehicle, expired/suspended registration and improper traffic lane usage.

There were also four tickets issued for illegal transportation of alcohol and equipment violations.

Two tickets each were issued for driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving with no driver’s license on persons, using a cell phone while driving and driving with no valid driver’s license.

One ticket each was issued for fleeing/attempting to elude police, parking on railroad tracks, failure to notify the secretary of state of a change in address and making an improper turn at an intersection.

Also, sheriff’s deputies responded to four traffic accidents and wrote 50 warning citations and five civil citations.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted other agencies 28 times and received 16 non-criminal complaints in the month. There were 11 checks on suspicious vehicles, plus 10 security alarm checks.

Other field incident/complaint reports made in July were related to: suspicious activity (7), suspicious persons (7), welfare checks (6), motorist assists (6), harassment (5), investigation followups (4), attempts to locate (3), burglary (3), domestic trouble (3), elderly abuse (2), damage to property (2), fraud (2) and property standbys (2). One each was for theft, failure to register as a sex offender, repossession, violation of a court order, noise complaint, missing person, house check, hit-and-run, fight in progress, civil disturbance, car in a ditch, animal complaint and parking complaint.

Twenty-four court summons were served in 37 attempts. Also, 16 warrants were served.

Income for the sheriff’s office in July totaled $42,778, bringing the total so far this fiscal year to $337,030. July’s income came from the boarding of inmates ($32,776), contracts ($3,000), the seized/forfeiture fund ($1,790), transports ($1,197), inmate phone calls ($844), sheriff’s sales ($600), the dedicated vehicle fund ($360), bond fees ($300), the arrestee medical fund ($218), work release ($100), miscellaneous reimbursement ($26) and report requests ($25).

To date, Ford County inmates’ mandays totaled 447.