Gibson City plant collecting pop tabs for charity

GIBSON CITY — Hearthside Food Solutions’ plants in Gibson City and Wenona are collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

It takes about 1,128 pop tabs to equal one pound, and each pound can be sold for 40 cents to 50 cents to recyclers. The funds generated from recycling pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities average about $6,000 per year, offsetting the charity’s expenses.

To make the collection of pop tabs more fun, Hearthside Food Solutions is holding a contest to see which plant can collect the most.

