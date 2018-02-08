Mitch Craig to share experiences from hike through Appalachian Trail

GIBSON CITY — Mitchell Craig, son of Moyer District Library Director Sharon Heavilin, will be sharing his experiences on his recent adventure hiking more than 1,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail during a question-and-answer session scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the library in Gibson City.



In other library news:

➜ An evening of comedy with Terry Lynch celebrating the Illinois bicentennial will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the library. A nationally known actor, Lynch specializes in historical portrayal to meet the needs of the young at heart who are never too old to learn something new about history’s most interesting, inspirational figures. His one-man, interactive presentations give audiences a new, first-person perspective on the people and events that make up history and culture.

➜ Mary McCormick’s next card-making classes are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14. Participants can sign up for either the 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. class. The fee is $10, which includes supplies, instruction and help in creating four cards to take home. People are asked to sign up in advance at the library’s circulation desk or by calling the library.

➜ Milliner Pat Milchuck, owner of Simply Pat’s Hats & Things in Paxton, will host a program with a short presentation on the process of making a hat at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the library. Milchuck will be taking questions from the audience, as well as using audience members to model various hats. She will also discuss how to wear a hat regardless of whether someone believes they look good in one. A drawing for a hat will be held, as well.

➜ A veterans program will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the library.

➜ The library’s next Book Café meeting in September will feature a discussion about the book “Mount Vernon Love Story: A Novel of George and Martha Washington” by Mary Higgins Clark. Copies of the book are available at the library. Coffee and cookies will be provided during the meeting.

➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.

➜ As new Medicare cards are issued, the library would like to remind everyone that the library can laminate any small card for a 50-cent fee.

➜ Newly acquired books include: “Gathering of Secrets” by Linda Castillo, “Now You See Me” by Nancy Atherton and “When We Found Home” by Susan Mallery.

➜ New DVDs include: “Book Club” and “Life of the Party.”