Police serve court order on Paxton resident

PAXTON — The heavy police presence at a Paxton residence Wednesday afternoon was not prompted by any serious incident, but rather out of "an abundance of caution," Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said.

Doran said officers from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and Paxton Police Department were at the home on the city’s north side around 4:30 p.m. to serve a court order — specifically, an order of protection filed against a resident.

“The respondent was cooperative, and we were able to conduct our business without further incident,” Doran said in a news release, adding that no arrests were made.

“Due to several rumors and social media postings, I want to inform the public that this situation was not a stand-off,” Doran said. “We were using an abundance of caution on serving the order and had prior knowledge of several firearms being in the residence.”