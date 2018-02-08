Q&A with Congressman John Shimkus

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus visited the Ford County Record office on Friday, July 20, for a 20-minute sit-down with Editor Will Brumleve. The 60-year-old Republican from Collinsville who has served in U.S. House of Representatives since 1997, gave his thoughts on subjects ranging from international trade, the recent summit in Helsinki, nuclear waste disposal issues, proposed higher-octane fuel standards for automobiles, the opioid epidemic and President Donald Trump. Following is the full give-and-take ...



Brumleve: Is there anything specific you’d like to talk about?

Shimkus: Nationally and internationally, it’s kind of interesting times, sometimes chaotic.

This administration’s different than most administrations that we’ve seen. They command the media, in essence, 24/7. And President (Donald) Trump is (heading a nation with) a disruptive technology. I say that in a positive way, like iPhones and Uber — it’s just a change in how we’re used to operating.

What has happened in this year and a half are two things (under Trump) that I think have really helped the economy. And we’re going to get some feedback from the local chamber (about those things); that’s my next stop is to listen to their stories about good, bad and ugly. What I expect to hear is that easing the regulatory burden and lowering taxes is helpful. I think no one can credibly say that the economy is not doing better. They just can’t. Unemployment’s down, and help-wanted signs are up; I passed a couple on the way up here. So that’s a positive sign. We’re very proud of that as Republicans and the governing majority.

But there’s always challenges. We’ve still got to work on the immigration and the border issues. And then, obviously, just right after the summit, there’s a lot of discussions about international affairs — the president’s jumped in with two feet, for good or for ill — and on policy as far as how we relate to other nations, what our past activities have been with them.

With China, people kind of forget the president’s been talking to the Chinese premier. (Trump) personally likes him, but we’re in a major trade war with China, and that affects our producers to some extent — because a good portion of our soybeans are sold to China. This China trade war has come about because they’re stealing our intellectual property; they produce some of the electronic components — the computer chips and stuff; and there is credible fear that they’re imbedding back-door entrance to be able to gather intel and information. So as we start struggling to fix those problems, some of our producers are at risk based upon the trade war. On average, the prices today (for exported crops to China) are $2 less per bushel for either corn or beans, which is significant. It has our folks concerned.

The (reason the prices are lower) is the tariffs — the cost on imported goods. They respond with that, which makes our products higher, which makes the buyers look for other markets, which then oversupplies (the market) here, which lowers our prices. That’s kind of the big macro debate on that.

Then you look at North Korea. Who would ever thought a president of the United States would sit down with the ruthless dictator of North Korea? I thought most people thought it would be 60 or 70 years before we tried to resolve this conflict on the Korean peninsula. I know Secretary of State Mike Pompeo real well. He’s a good friend. I haven’t talked to him much since he’s been elevated to the secretary of state. And we hope that the Korean peninsula will become denuclearized and that we don’t have to fear them launching missiles at Guam or Hawaii or the West Coast. Who knows how that will resolve itself.

And then, of course, there’s (the) Helsinki (summit) with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. No one questions Putin’s desire to re-establish a Russian empire. No one doubts that he has he occupies two provinces in the country of Georgia, that he has taken over Crimea, that he has a war on the eastern side of the Ukraine and that he has been involved in trying to disrupt the political operations, through Facebook and all this other stuff, our country.

So what am I doing? I’ve been involved in two major issues. One is the nuclear disposal issues, either of the spent fuel at our nuclear power plants or defense waste. Those are fights I’ve been involved in for 20 years.

The Obama administration broke the law for about eight years in stopping funding (for the removal of such waste) ... and we’re just trying to get (the funding) restarted. The politics behind it used to be Democrat politics, but now it’s Republican politics, so I’m trying to fight through my own party at some level to just continue to comply with the law.

How’s that important for Illinois? Our closest power plant is in Clinton, and they have used fuel on site that needs to be moved somewhere (as required) by law, and it’s still sitting there. We have a location by law (where the waste is supposed to be taken to), but it has been left to idle for eight years, nine years as the Obama administration stopped funding it because of a deal cut with (former U.S. Senator) Harry Reid (of Nevada). So now I’m trying to restart that, although now there’s an issue with (U.S. Senator) Mitch McConnell (of Kentucky) trying to protect (U.S. Senator) Dean Heller (of Nevada), who’s a Republican. So I’ve been fighting Democrats and now I’m fighting Republicans to comply with the law.

Illinois is the biggest nuclear-generating state in the nation. We have more nuclear reactors than any other state. And we, individually, have paid more into the fund to solve this problem (than any other state). In states that have nuclear power, there’s a portion of our utility bill that goes to pay for this. So I also find it very egregious that we’ve spent millions of dollars — Illinois might be a billion — over the years and have nothing to show for it.

Well, we do (have something to show for it). We have a location (to dispose of nuclear waste) that’s been researched, and it’s been found by our nuclear scientists that once we open it up, we’ll be safe for a million years, which I think is probably pretty good science.

It’s in a mountain in the desert in Nevada. The consensus of the science is it’s a long-term geological repository. There is a five-mile tunnel already built (through the mountain). And while they were in that tunnel, they did all this research and science and studied it. What will happen once we re-open it — and we’ve got a lot more work to do — we will cut additional tunnels off the main tunnel for the storage locations.

That’s where I was last week. On Saturday (July 14) I was on top of that mountain (with a delegation of 12 members of Congress).

The last big deal I’m working on is how do we make sure that corn and ethanol is still part of our liquid transportation fuel mix for future generations. That’s revising the renewable fuel standard — working with the auto (industry), corn growers, renewable fuels association, even crude oil refiners, so we have an opportunity for future growth. It’s a very difficult process.

There’s a law that says crude oil refiners must purchase 15 billion gallons of ethanol that smaller ethanol refineries produce. And there’s an accounting process that’s called “renewable identification numbers” — for short, we call them RIN’s. We’re going to have hearing on the RIN’s (this) week, because in 2007 we changed the law and kind of distorted the market. The Democrats were in control, and they thought that there would be all this new ethanol produced by grass and corn stover and stuff like that, which never appeared. So the market’s distorted, and we’re trying to bring sense.

My basic premise is that we should use our best engineers who engineer engines and use our best liquid engineers, petrochemical engineers, to engineer the best fuel to have the most efficient vehicles. The consensus is high-compression engines (are the wave of the future), and high-compression engines need high octane. And high octane is good for (the) ethanol (industry). That’s the basic premise.

The auto market would have to design their vehicles accordingly, which would change over the years. The vehicle fleet transitions about 7 percent every year, so you’re looking at a 13-, 14-year transition from the kind of internal combustion engines that we have today to more efficient ones over a period of time. (Eventually, every new vehicle made in the U.S. would be built to the new efficiency standard).

Right now, the consensus for the real octane number (RON) in (U.S.) fuel is around 95. That’s what is used in Europe right now. Those numbers on the (fuel) pumps are not the octane number, but the retail locations are important. The “91” (people see) on the pump is the premium, and that, to some extent, is equivalent at least the tanks and the pumps can deal with 95 RON. So for retail locations for this transition, they don’t have to dig up and create new tanks and pumps and all this other stuff.

For the most part (the corn industry supports moving to a high-octane standard). Especially right now with corn prices down, they definitely don’t want to lose market share. They’re trying to get some comfort that they have an opportunity to grow their market share, and that’s what we’re trying to figure out as we move this process forward. They just delivered me their talking points — they come to lobby their top three things — and the top one on the Illinois Corn Growers was moving to a high-octane standard. The question will be, ‘What is that standard?’ And I’m not really sure. The floor will be 95 or 96. ... Some people who’ve done a lot of research, however, think the most efficient engine is 98 or 100 ROM, but you’d have to redo the retail locations (to accommodate that standard).

(The proposed high-octane fuel standard) does help with what’s called the low carbon standard, which is out in California, and it does address the CAFE (Combined Average Fuel Economy) standards, which the auto (manufacturers) have agreed voluntarily to meet. It’s very difficult to meet. For them, what they’re telling me is that this is their cheapest way to at least get partially there.

So there’s a lot of good (to the proposal), but it’s very difficult negotiations.



Brumleve: Ford County earlier this year declared itself a “sanctuary county.” A resolution approved by the county board states that if the state government “infringes upon the inalienable rights granted by the Second Amendment of the United States’ Constitution, Ford County shall become a ‘sanctuary county’ for all firearms unconstitutionally prohibited by the government of the state of Illinois, in that, Ford County will prohibit its employees from enforcing the unconstitutional actions of the state government.” Do you support such actions by local governments to protect gun owners’ rights?

Shimkus: A lot of counties (in my congressional district) have done that. I’m actually pretty proud of them. Nationally, we’re having this debate of sanctuary cities, which are illegal, but my issue is what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If San Francisco can say we’re going to (ignore) the laws and we’re going to be a sanctuary city, I think my local communities are sending a signal to them, saying, “We can be a sanctuary city for the Second Amendment’ or “We can be a sanctuary city for (pro-life).’ Good for them. I think we don’t have the authority locally to usurp federal law, but it does send a tremendous signal and I’m happy that they’ve done it.



Brumleve: Anything you’re working on to address the opioid epidemic?

Shimkus: A lot of bills came out through the House of Representatives — over 60 bills on opioids. Some are just really some very simple changes. And we’re doing a lot of investigations to see if there was intentional pill dumping.

I’ll mention three bills out of the 60. The one I moved was one that said, ‘There are other ways to address pain than just giving someone a pill.’ But what the federal government did was cut the reimbursements (to doctors) to other pain options. So what my bill says is, ‘Restore those cuts, so that there’s other options other than taking a pill’ — like pain interventionists or physical therapy. ... There are other ways in which you can deal with pain. There’s some more medical ways, and that’s what pain interventionists do. So that’s one option.

Another bill would allow a hospice nurse who is treating someone to legally dispose of the addictive medicines that are in (their client’s) medical cabinet (after the client dies in their care). Right now, they can’t, so (the medicine) just sits there. And that’s where a lot of that misuse (of opioids) comes from.

Another bill addresses opioids being supplied illegally from international sources. We have these bill mail centers for international mail that goes in and out. A lot of stuff is coming from overseas through our mail, but if they see a suspicious package, they have to go through a legal process to open it up. If they find out it’s illegal drugs, what they have to do, by law, is mail it back; they can’t seize it and destroy it. So they have opened up a package, found that it’s illegal drugs, closed the package and mailed it back. But then all the foreign illegal activity, they take (the returned package) and stick it another box and then mail it right back. So that’s just part of the multitude of the legislation that we’ve (introduced to) try to address this.



Brumleve: Anything else going on or that’s coming up that you’d like to tell our readers about?

Shimkus: We’re just doing spending bills now, trying to make sure that we don’t shut down the government.



Brumleve: What do you think about how Trump is doing as president?

Shimkus: People have to understand that Trump is really a populist. He joined our party to run, but he wasn’t really (a Republican).

So taking that, there are a lot of things, especially on the disruption of the federal agencies and the tax relief, that we’re very excited about, that we’re very supportive of.

His style is really the biggest challenge for us — and the chaotic feeling in Washington kind of wears people down. But he’s our president, he’s elected, so let’s get at it.