PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a rural Paxton resident struck a utility pole with a pickup truck on the evening of Monday, Aug. 6. The accident occurred when Levi D. Garrett, 18, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram north in the 800 block of North Market Street and the truck left the roadway, striking a utility pole owned by Frontier Communications.

➜ An alleged domestic battery was reported to police at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, in the 600 block of West Franklin Street. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

➜ Shirley M. Clark, 69, who listed an address in the 100 block of South Second Street in Fisher, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 10:51 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, on West Ottawa Road by the Interstate 57 interchange. Clark submitted to a Breathalyzer, which showed her blood-alcohol content was 0.110, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2010 Dodge Caravan she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A residential burglary was reported to police at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, July 26, in the 300 block of East Pells Street. Various items were reported stolen. There was no sign of forced entry.

➜ Jeffery A. Biletstra, 54, who listed an address in Chesterton, Ind., was arrested by Chicago police on Sunday, July 15, in connection with a burglary that was reported to Paxton police a day earlier at Shields Automart, 580 John St. An unknown amount of tools and various office supplies were reported stolen from the auto dealership. There were signs of forced entry into the building.