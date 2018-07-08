PBL's finance committee to discuss budget Wednesday

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board’s finance committee will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, immediately prior to the board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

On the agenda for the committee meeting, to be held in the board room at the unit office in Paxton, is a discussion about the school district’s proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which began July 1.

The committee is expected to vote on whether to recommend the budget be placed on public display for the next 30 days, prior to a final version being approved in September following a public hearing.

During the regular monthly meeting that begins at 6 p.m., the board is expected to concur with the committee’s recommendation and set a date and time for the public hearing on the budget.



Other business

Also during the regular monthly meeting:

➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss collective negotiating matters between the district and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees. Later in the meeting, the board is expected to vote on a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the district and the PBL Education Association teachers’ union, effective for the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

➜ The board will vote on a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings, the affirmation of staff resignations, the approval of donations to the district, a “budget-to-actual” report, a report on student registration for the 2018-19 school year, new staff orientation and opening day agendas and the approval of a treasurer’s report.

➜ The board will hear a “school improvement report” from Tara Tighe, the district’s director of curriculum, assessment and instruction.

➜ The board will hear a report on the progress of the construction of a new addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School, as well as the renovation of that school and PBL High School.

➜ The board will discuss its vision and goals.

➜ The board will vote on the renewal of the district’s property, casualty, workmen compensation and liability insurance contract.

➜ The board will take a vote on the destruction of records kept by the district.

➜ The board will vote on a social work contract with the Community Resource & Counseling Center in Paxton.

➜ The board will meet in closed Session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district, with potential action to follow once the meeting is re-opened to the public.