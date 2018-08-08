Danforth man dies in crash in Iroquois County

DANFORTH — A Danforth man died in a one-vehicle accident in Iroquois County on Tuesday.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Matthew L. Walwer, 38, of Danforth, was driving west on County Road 2200 North, near County Road 1300 East, when his vehicle entered a ditch to the north of the road and he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times into a nearby bean field.
Mr. Walwer, who was thrown from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County coroner.
The accident remained under investigation.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.