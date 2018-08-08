Danforth man dies in crash in Iroquois County

DANFORTH — A Danforth man died in a one-vehicle accident in Iroquois County on Tuesday.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Matthew L. Walwer, 38, of Danforth, was driving west on County Road 2200 North, near County Road 1300 East, when his vehicle entered a ditch to the north of the road and he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times into a nearby bean field.

Mr. Walwer, who was thrown from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County coroner.

The accident remained under investigation.