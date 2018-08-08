Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Misdemeanors

• Samuel S. Marcos, 20, of Chicago, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.



DUI

• Shirley M. Clark, 69, of Fisher, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Mary W. Heflin, 60, of Chicago, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cory G. Smith, 22, of Buckley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Alexander R. Bowen, 27, of Dewey, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Marsha L. Thompson, 70, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Donald Eugene Hood, 75, of Gifford, for an overweight on axle violation.

• Larry M. Friant, 64, of Forrest, for an overweight on axle violation.

• Kendra D. Monk, 30, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Salvador S. Gomez, 34, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeanne C. Erwin, 76, of Cissna Park, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Edward L. Williams, 41, of Bradley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Simon R. Tiffin, 21, of Ottawa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler G. Bell, 30, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Lynice L. Tutt, 55, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shirley M. Clark, 69, of Fisher, for improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Jacob C. Kalipeni, no age listed, of Champaign, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Keisha D. Peyton, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Steven K. Wangler, 54, of Danville, for an uninsured vehicle.

• Lindsey R. Zeese, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cory G. Smith, 22, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dakota J. Degarmo, no age listed, of Paxton, for unsafe equipment.

• Ean E. Neubauer, no age listed, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Jacob J. Lemmon, 29, of Mahomet, for an overweight on axle violation.



Small claims

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sara Hodges.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Busey Bank vs. Jeremy Adam Holzhauer, Tara M. Holzhauer, Kelly Krejci, Daniel McClain, Tara Marie Weaver and First Bank Richmond.

• Village of Piper City vs. Norman Walker, Daniel D. Rodgers, Vermilion Valley Bank, Comian XV Tax Lien Fund LLC and Ford County trustee.



Orders of protection

• Dawn May vs. Patrick May.