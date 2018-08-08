The Gibson City Senior Citizens Club is inviting all people over age 55 to attend a potluck supper on the fourth Thursday of each month from March through October. The club meets at 5 p.m. at the Telecare building near the city’s South Park. Fried chicken and a cold drink is provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service.



TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kerbside Floral & Tanning, 516 E. Locust St., Chatsworth. Visitors are always welcome, including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. There is no charge to attend the first meeting. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.



The Champaign County Radio Control Club is holding free remote-controlled airplane flying lessons every Thursday evening until Sept. 13. The club provides everything; people only need to bring sunglasses and a hat. Lessons are offered from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, and people can come anytime during that period. The flying field is located on Illinois 150, about two miles west of Champaign’s Mattis Avenue.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Tri-County Players will hold open auditions for “Windy Hollow” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton.

Twelve to 15 youth entering fifth through eighth grades are needed for the play, written by Ian McCutcheon. Practices will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the theater, and the show will be performed Sept. 21-23.

“Windy Hollow” is a tale of woodland folk who allow humans a glimpse into their world. This is a special gift as humans in the shape of supermarket developers are intent on destroying their habitat with their plan for a new superstore. Will Enoli’s magic potions and Puffball’s fairy charms frustrate these evil humans, or will the woodland folk need human assistance in the form of the beautiful Chanterelle? Even the villainous Stinkhorn and her inept stooges, Blewitt and Blusher, have to put aside their wicked mischief to join the fight against the humans so that everyone can live happily ever after.

For more information, people can contact Tammy Belanger at 217-766-1174.



The Jeremy “Hillbilly” Turner Benefit will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Gibson City American Legion post located at 203 N. Sangamon Ave. All proceeds from the event will go to Mr. Turner’s funeral expenses and expenses incurred by his family due to a May 8 house fire in which he died. The house and all belongings were a complete loss. Mr. Turner left behind his wife, Dyna, and two sons — Tyler “T.J.” and Michael — along with two dogs. The cover charge for the event is $10 per person or $15 per couple. A dinner and silent auction will be offered from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Also during that time, country music will be performed outside the Legion post by Eric Gordon, Doug Ross, Mark Cowles and John Holt. From 8 to 11 p.m., Seasonal Disorder will perform. The event also will feature a 50/50 raffle, with the drawing held at 7:30 p.m. Awarded will be a Henry Golden Boy 22 LR (valued at more than $500) and a Smith & Wesson Shield (valued at more than $600). Tickets for the drawing cost $10 each or $25 for three. To buy tickets prior to the benefit, people can contact Dayna Roesch at 217-781-4300, Heidi Duvall at 217-649-8872, Stacey Heldebrandt at 217-714-0668 or Brandon Heldebrandt at 217-714-0666.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City will hold its annual Friends of the Shriners Golf Cart Run at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in Gibson City. Registration starts at 1 p.m. at the home of Greg Houtzel, located at 512 Falcon Drive. The golf cart run will stop at several homes around Gibson City and will conclude with a dinner at Sammers. The cost is $70 per couple. To register, people can email cornbeltshrineclub@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Sibley Business and Historical Association will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Sullivant Township Hall. The public is welcome to attend.



The Gibson City United Methodist Church will celebrate the beginning of a new school year with a Blessing of the Backpacks event to be offered during three worship services — at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, and at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Students of all ages — in preschool through college — are encouraged to participate. Students who are unable to attend are welcome to drop off their backpack in advance to have it blessed. Blessing tags will be attached to each backpack as a daily reminder to the students that God loves them and is with them and that their church family cares for them and will pray for them throughout the school year. For more information, people can contact the church at 217-784-5452.



To celebrate American Lutheran Church’s 75th anniversary as a congregation and 50 years at its current location, the church is hosting a special event on Saturday, Aug. 11. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., there will be a pie and ice cream social. A free-will offering will be collected. At 5 p.m., the celebration continues with a concert by Jake’s Boys. Concert attendees will have an opportunity to make a donation during intermission to help continue the Jake’s Boys ministry. The American Lutheran Church is located at 905 E. First St. in Gibson City.



The Ford County Republican Central Committee will meet from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at El Rodeo Restaurant, 526 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. The public is welcome to attend. On the meeting’s agenda are discussions about the the group’s recent participation in the Ford County Fair and Sibley Fourth of July parade and upcoming events including Illinois Republican Day/Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 15 and a fundraiser for the re-election campaign of state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, in September. Also on the agenda is an update on activities in Washington, D.C., and Springfield.



The 15th annual Prairielands Council Sporting Clays Shoot is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Old Barn Sporting Clays on Illinois 133 in Oakland. Old Barn Sporting Clays is a professional sporting clay facility and features a wooded course that pits shooters against a number of shotgun scenarios. Five-stand shooting is also available. People may register as an individual shooter or bring a team of up to five. Registration costs $100 per shooter. Shooters will enjoy a lunch following the event, plus a chance to win a number of raffle items. Each shooter will need to bring a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition. The Prairielands Council presents scouting to more than 2,800 youth in a nine-county area that includes Ford and Iroquois counties. To register and for additional information, people can visit prairielandsbsa.org or contact Steve Adams at 217-531-0214 or steve.adams@scouting.org.



The Gibson City post office will host a passport fair until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.



The Ladies Aid society of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley will hold an ice cream social from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran School in Buckley. Sandwiches, homemade pies and cakes will be served, in addition to ice cream.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School will hold its annual School Supply Drop-off Night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13. The school will be open for families to drop off school supplies in classrooms and lockers. The evening will conclude with a back-to-school reading celebration featuring ventriloquist, storyteller, comedian and illusionist Chris McBrien at 6:30 p.m. After the show, there will be free ice cream and books.



The Paxton Church of Christ, located at 400 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton, is hosting a free Family Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17. Shown will be the family film “Wonder,” which tells the inspiring and heartwarming true story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. The community is invited to attend. Root beer floats will also be available prior to the film.



A Kicking Cancer Cookout for Roger Schunke is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Suni’s Plain & Insane Bike Shop, 1065 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton. The public is invited to join the American Legion Riders as they stand with Schunke in his fight with cancer.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s annual Kids Day event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Gibson City’s North Park. The event features hot dogs, go-kart rides, cotton candy, face-painting, a cake walk and more. Everything costs 25 cents. A parade starts at 11:30 a.m. and will be on Sangamon Avenue, ending at the park.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange, located at Third and Sangamon streets in Fisher, will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20. The rummage tables are weighed down with too much merchandise. Sales help to support the free exchange. For more information, people can call 217-897-6544.



The eighth annual Loda Good Ole Days Truck & Tractor Pull has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, on Loda’s west side. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and gates open at 8 a.m. There will be 13 classes of competition. There will be no beer for sale, but there will be food vendors present.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Lorraine Theatre, located at 324 E. Main St. in Hoopeston, will host a concert featuring Elvis tribute artist Doug Church with the Change of Habit Tribute Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Tickets may be purchased online at thelorrainetheatre.com.



Gibson City churches and organizations are coming together to “pour out” into the community on Saturday, Aug. 25, and Sunday, Aug. 26.

They will be washing windshields at Casey’s General Store and FS; bagging groceries at County Market; conducting a paper and household products drive to benefit the emergency food pantry at the Shepherd’s Closet and the Gibson Area Food Pantry; collecting items for care packages being sent to members of the active-duty military; serving at the local food pantry; helping with home repairs, yard work and painting projects; cleaning at Shepherd’s Closet; helping at the Moyer District Library; making cards for various churches to send throughout the year; passing out cookies to everyone they meet; tying quilts that will be sent to refugees and the homeless; singing at Heritage Health, the Gibson Area Hospital Annex and Villas of Holly Brook; and offering prayers for schools, city officials, and police, fire and ambulance services. They also plan to make a “heritage video” of memories shared from so many of the residents in Gibson City.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, everyone participating is invited to join the fellowship at the North Park pavilion for a pork loin sandwich luncheon starting at noon. After lunch, anyone is welcome to join the group as they “pour out” into the community to finish their work.

Participating will be Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s Interact Club, the Gideons, the Knights of Columbus, the Gibson City Police Department, the Gibson Area Fire Protection District, local emergency medical technicians, the Gibson City American Legion post, the GCMS High School FFA chapter, the Gibson City Rotary Club, local Boy Scouts, the Gibson City Lions Club, the American Lutheran Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City United Methodist Church, Gibson City Bible Church, New Beginnings Church and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Anyone else interested in participating is asked to contact Cynthia Davis at 217-784-5444 or any of the pastors at the churches listed above.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Class of 2022. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club of Gibson City will serve ribeye steak sandwiches as well as a bag of chips and a drink for a $9 donation at events scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 27 and Oct. 18 at Sammers II in Gibson City.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Lunch ‘N Learn event on Thursday, Sept. 6. The program will be by Kodi Smith of Ameren Illinois, who will speak about the utility company’s energy-efficiency program. There is a cost to attend because lunch will be provided.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton. Dylan Scott and Drew Baldridge will be the headlining musical acts.



The Roger Schunke Kicking Cancer Benefit Ride and second annual Ron Harness Memorial Ride are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 16. Signup starts at 10:30 a.m. at the VFW post in Rantoul. The rides begin at noon. The run ends at Murdock’s in Loda around 3:30 p.m. with food, music and a silent auction.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Toys for Tots. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Abbe Insurance Agency in Buckley is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.





















