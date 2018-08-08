PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a rural Paxton resident struck a utility pole with a pickup truck on the evening of Monday, Aug. 6. The accident occurred when Levi D. Garrett, 18, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram north in the 800 block of North Market Street and the truck left the roadway, striking a utility pole owned by Frontier Communications.

➜ An alleged domestic battery was reported to police at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, in the 600 block of West Franklin Street. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

➜ Shirley M. Clark, 69, who listed an address in the 100 block of South Second Street in Fisher, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 10:51 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, on West Ottawa Road by the Interstate 57 interchange. Clark submitted to a Breathalyzer, which showed her blood-alcohol content was 0.110, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2010 Dodge Caravan she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A residential burglary was reported to police at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, July 26, in the 300 block of East Pells Street. Various items were reported stolen. There was no sign of forced entry.

➜ Jeffery A. Biletstra, 54, who listed an address in Chesterton, Ind., was arrested by Chicago police on Sunday, July 15, in connection with a burglary that was reported to Paxton police a day earlier at Shields Automart, 580 John St. An unknown amount of tools and various office supplies were reported stolen from the auto dealership. There were signs of forced entry into the building.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Elizabeth J. Nuss, 57, of 106 Comanche Trail, Loda, for speeding on Friday, Aug. 3.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of July 23-31:

➜ On July 29, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the Loda Sportsman’s Club north of Paxton to take a report of an attempted burglary.

➜ On July 29, a sheriff’s deputy took a report of financial elderly abuse from a Melvin resident.

➜ On July 29, sheriff’s deputies assisted Paxton police with a physical domestic dispute.

➜ On July 28, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Sibley for a domestic issue. Upon arrival, the female had already left the scene and was later interviewed in Gibson City. A report was taken and will be sent to the Ford County state’s attorney for his review.

➜ On July 28, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at county roads 600 East and 500 North east of Gibson City. The driver was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license stemming from a previous driving under the influence arrest. The vehicle he was driving was seized.

➜ On July 28, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a rural Paxton residence for a verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Upon arrival, the female agreed to leave; however, she was unable to find a ride. The deputy transported her to a Rantoul residence.

➜ On July 28, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 800 North, north of Gibson City. The female driver was wanted on a Champaign County warrant and was arrested.

➜ On July 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 54 and County Road 1000 East, southwest of Melvin. A maroon sport-utility vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign while travelling south on County Road 1000 East and was struck on its driver’s side by a westbound pickup truck. Three people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

➜ On July 27, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 24 and County Road 1700 East, east of Piper City. The driver was cited for violating Scott’s Law and a civil possession of cannabis violation.

➜ On July 27, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Piper City for a report of a burglary in progress. One male was arrested for disorderly conduct and a Ford County warrant.

➜ On July 26, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Elliott to assist Gibson Area Ambulance Service paramedics with an adult female who had cut both of her wrists. She was transported to a hospital for medical and mental health treatment.

➜ On July 26, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 4000 East in rural Cabery. The driver was issued a notice to appear in court for driving 90 mph in a 55-mph speed zone.

➜ On July 26, sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 500 North and 1900 East just north of Paxton. A semi-tractor-trailer had “jack knifed” and drove partially into a ditch. The driver was first transported to a hospital for medical treatment and then arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

➜ On July 25, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police with an arrest during a traffic stop.

➜ On July 25, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check at a rural Paxton residence. The resident was evaluated by paramedics and was deemed not to be a threat to harm himself or others. Family members responded to the scene and stated they would stay with the resident.

➜ On July 25, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 1600 North in rural Roberts. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On July 25, Ford County sheriff’s deputies participated in the state’s Speed Awareness Day effort. Ford County deputies made 29 traffic stops, with 19 drivers receiving speeding citations and 10 receiving written warnings.

➜ On July 24, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the intersection of Illinois 54 and County Road 0050 North southwest of Gibson City, where a sport-utility vehicle with Missouri license plates was parked on the railroad tracks and a woman was lying in a ditch next to the vehicle, bleeding from her head. Upon deputies’ arrival, the female was found to be extremely intoxicated and unable to cooperate. Her vehicle was towed from the railroad tracks, and she was transported to a hospital. Citations were issued for reckless driving, illegal transportation of alcohol and unlawful parking on railroad tracks.

➜ On July 24, a sheriff’s deputy assisted an Illinois Department of Corrections parole agent with the warrant-related arrest of a Piper City man.

➜ On July 24, sheriff’s deputies assisted Paxton police with a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on northbound Interstate 57 at mile post 266, about five miles north of Paxton.

➜ On July 23, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 2200 North. The driver was arrested for driving 85 mph in a 55-mph speed zone and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On July 23, a sheriff’s deputy took a report of a telephone scam from a Piper City woman after she received a telephone call stating her son was in a Texas jail needing bond money. The woman did not send any money.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Noel L. Swartz, 23, of Gilman, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for retail theft on Monday, Aug. 6.

➜ Michael A. Dau, 36, of Bradley, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, Aug. 5. Dau was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for forgery.

➜ John J. Campbell, 25, of Earl Park, Ind., was arrested by Sheldon police for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Saturday, Aug. 4.

➜ Evan M. Hoekstra, 25, of St. Anne, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle and on an Iroquois County warrant for forgery on Friday, Aug. 3.

➜ Nathan D. Hendron, 39, of Clifton, was arrested by Clifton police for battery and a violation of an order of protection on Thursday, Aug. 2.

➜ Izaak D. Matthews, 20, of Iroquois, was arrested by Sheldon police for residential burglary and criminal damage to property on Saturday, July 7.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Rafael S. Morales, 30, of Watseka, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw Morales’ vehicle cross the center line multiple times on Illinois 1 at County Road 1300 East.

➜ Clayton L. Smith, 21, of Watseka, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage on Wednesday,

Aug. 1, following a one-vehicle crash at 12:32 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Iroquois County Road 1400 North.