Village board reimburses its president for demolition costs

ROBERTS — The village board voted during its Aug. 6 meeting to reimburse Village Board President Rick Flessner for costs he incurred in demolishing the old feed mill in Roberts.

Workers for Lee Farms Excavating, based in Paxton, tore down the old feed mill at 105 N. Main St. in early June. Flessner bought the property from Thomas Fuller in late May after the village had obtained a court order to have the building on the property demolished.

“The building was structurally unsound,” Flessner said in June. “The floors ... had become dry-rotted and were dangerous, and there was water in the basement because there was no roof. It was a health hazard, as far as I’m concerned.”



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Water department employee Paul Theesfield said 766,000 gallons of water were pumped in the previous month.

➜ In the library committee report, it was stated that funds are being returned to donors who can be documented.

➜ The board learned that resident Brenda Ennen wants to discuss a ditch in front of her home. The board indicated repaired would be required.

➜ A “thank you” note from the Sibley Area Fourth of July Celebration committee was read.

➜ The board discussed LED light fixtures for the Village Hall. New ones cost $200 each, while the lights can be retrofitted with LED lights for a cost of $100 each.

➜ The board discussed the possibility of putting LED bulbs in the town’s street lights, with a possible reimbursement from Ameren Illinois.