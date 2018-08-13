Concerns raised over condition of park in Loda

LODA — Former village board member Roy Hilgendorf voiced concerns about the condition of the town’s park during last Wednesday’s board meeting.

Hilgendorf said that in the time he has been off the board, the park has gone downhill. He said he always kept the weeds pulled and kept it looking nice, with a village employee mowing it.

The village recently hired Tim’s Lawn Care of Paxton to keep up the park. Hilgendorf, however, said there are still weeds around the playground equipment.

It was suggested that the lawn care service remove weeds under and around the playground equipment, and the board told Hilgendorf that having the lawn service do that will be explored.

Hilgendorf also brought up the dilapidated condition of the referee stand for the sand volleyball court at the park. Hilgendorf said it is falling apart, is dangerous and needs to be removed. Hilgendorf said that if no one will take it down, he will remove it and take it home to burn it.

Trustee Jon Boone said he would help. Village Board President Carol Arseneau asked her husband if he would also help, and he said he would.



Other business

Also during last Wednesday night’s board meeting:

➜ The board granted a building permit and tabled action on another. The yet-to-be approved permit was requested by Jerry and Marlene McCreary. The board indicated it would like to have more information on the McCrearys’ plans before approving the permit.

➜ The board approved blocking off part of West Jefferson and Mulberry streets to accommodate the eighth annual Loda Good Ole Days Truck & Tractor Pull, which was rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. The event was originally scheduled for July 29 but was postponed due to rain.

➜ The board discussed concerns about the accumulation of several vehicles on property on Loda’s west side. Arseneau said she had noticed the vehicles there and wanted to inform the property’s owner they needed to be removed, but the owner was not there. Further investigation into the matter will be done, the board decided.

➜ Phillip Mennenga of Paxton said he had purchased a property at 402 N. Maple St. in Loda from his sister and is planning to tear down the house on the property. Mennenga said he wants to build a garage there. The board told him he must apply for a building permit prior to construction starting.

➜ The board approved an ordinance regulating soliciting in village limits. The public was informed that “no soliciting” signs have been posted around town.

➜ The board indicated it would accept suggestions from the public regarding possible locations for the planting of 20 trees that have been donated to the village by the Loda Federated Bank in celebration of the bank’s 100th anniversary. The trees must be on village property. Anyone with suggested locations is asked to contact village board members, whose telephone numbers are posted on the door to Village Hall.

➜ Arseneau read a letter of resignation, effective immediately, from board member Richard Manzke. Residents interested in filling Manzke’s position are asked to contact Arseneau. There is one year left on the term before it expires.

➜ Board member Cathy Tittle raised concerns about a resident’s dog being shot with a gun. Tittle said this is “not a good situation,” adding that the shooting also took place within village limits. Tittle said there is to be no shooting of guns within the village.