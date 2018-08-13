Leaf-removal proposal to be discussed by Paxton aldermen

PAXTON — Following last month’s decision to ban the burning of leaves in town, the Paxton City Council is expected to discuss alternative ways to remove and dispose of residents’ leaves during its monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Among items listed on the agenda for the meeting is the possible approval of a quote from a lawn-care service for the removal of leaves.

Details of the proposal were not immediately available Monday from Mike Wilson, chairman of the council’s public safety committee.

The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.

The council last month approved an ordinance prohibiting the burning of leaves, effective immediately. In doing so, however, aldermen added language to the ordinance to state that the city will “develop a plan” to dispose of leaves and present it to the council by the end of September for its approval.

As stated, the plan to be developed will include “alternatives to burning.” Among the options discussed was the city buying leaf-removal equipment at an estimated cost of $65,000 and having city workers go around town and pick up leaves using it. Alternatively, the city could hire a private lawn-care service to do the work. The idea was also broached about the city possibly paying half of the fees residents would be charged if they would hire a private lawn-care service themselves.

The banning of leaf-burning was the result of concerns among aldermen and residents about the health hazards associated with it. Residents voiced their concerns about how burning leaves can be harmful to persons afflicted with asthma, in particular.



Other business

Also during Tuesday’s meeting:

➜ The council will discuss a feral cat problem on West Pells and West Center streets.

➜ The council will discuss and possibly approve the closure of streets in downtown Paxton on Saturday, Sept. 15, to accommodate the annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival being held there.

➜ The council will discuss and possibly approve sludge removal at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

➜ The council will discuss and possibly approve the purchase of equipment for the public works department.

➜ The council will discuss a proposal to prohibit parking on the south side of the 200 block of West State Street, immediately south of the Ford County Courthouse. Alderman Eric Evans said last month that a resident who lives across from the courthouse sometimes parks on the south side of State Street, making it difficult to maneuver a vehicle in or out of the angled parking spaces on the street’s north side.

➜ The council will discuss and possibly authorize the installation of an awning and sign at Mom & Pop's Kettle Korn Stop, 119 S. Market St.

➜ The council will discuss and possibly accept the donation of property to the city from the estate of former mayor L. John Lee. Last month, Mr. Lee’s son, Tony Lee, said he would like to donate to the city an undeveloped lot located off of Shal-Lee Court. The lot abuts the girls’ softball field at Nelson Field, and Mr. Lee installed some bleachers on it so it could be used by spectators at ball games.

➜ The council will discuss and possibly approve a request from Kym Faulkner to collect donations for the sixth annual Alex Faulkner Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29, at the intersections of Patton and Market streets and Pells and Market streets.

➜ The council will discuss and possibly approve allowing the nonprofit Paxton Community Nursery School to solicit donations for backpacks from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the intersections of Patton and Market streets, Pells and Market streets and Orleans and Cherry streets.

➜ The council will discuss and possibly approve a request from the Knights of Columbus to collect donations at yet-to-be-announced times on Friday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 15, at the intersections of Patton and Market streets and Pells and Market streets.