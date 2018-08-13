PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kyle J. Wantland, 30, of Ludlow, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license, possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia and was also ticketed for disobeying an official traffic-control device and improper lighting on a vehicle during a traffic stop at 2:28 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, near the intersection of Ford County roads 1900 East and 150 North, near Paxton’s south edge. The traffic stop was initiated after a Paxton police officer noticed lighting issues on the 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata that Wantland was driving. A check of Wantland’s driver’s license revealed his license was suspended. Police then found cannabis and two pipes believed to have been used to smoke cannabis in his possession. The vehicle was seized under city ordinance.

➜ Wyatt H. Morris, 22, of Rankin, was arrested for forgery and theft (over $500) at 2:36 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at a residence in Paxton. Morris allegedly stole checks and forged the victim’s name on the checks, which he then cashed at a Paxton bank for approximately $1,400.

➜ Jonathan L. Brooks, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, near the intersection of Summer and Fall streets. Police pulled over the 1993 Dodge Dakota pickup truck that Brooks was riding in for having a loud exhaust system and no rear registration light. Upon speaking with the driver — a juvenile male from Paxton — police noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed the presence of a small amount of cannabis, a one-hitter pipe believed to have been used to smoke cannabis, and prescription pills for which Brooks, who was on probation, had no prescription. The juvenile driver was released but was ticketed for a graduated driver’s license violation and operating an uninsured vehicle, and police were expected to also forward a complaint of possession of drug paraphernalia against the juvenile to the Ford County state’s attorney for consideration of charges.