County board to be provided with reports on delinquent fines collected by court

PAXTON — Ford County Circuit Clerk Kim Evans will provide the county board with a written report summarizing the delinquent court fees and fines collected by Credit Collection Partners each month.

In this month’s summary, presented to the board during its monthly meeting Monday night, Evans said money came in from cases dating back to 1990, including from Ford County residents and people living in states as far away as Mississippi and Florida.

The collection company keeps a portion of the fees paid.

“I’m satisfied with them,” Evans said.

Evans said that when people with outstanding debts call her office to complain about the company’s tactics, a company representative will replay her the recorded conversation between the offender and collector. Evans said most such complaints have no basis in truth.

Also at Monday’s board meeting, County Treasurer Krisha Shoemaker said she was preparing to make the first property tax distribution of 2018 to local taxing units. It must be done by Aug. 26, but she said the distributing will be done well before then. The second installment of tax payments by residents must be paid by Sept. 2.

Also, Supervisor of Assessments Kim Hooper said she was sorting through extra paperwork that has piled up in her office and will have it shredded. Hooper said she has an unofficial estimate of county assessed property value that taxing bodies will need as they begin their budgeting process for the next fiscal year.

Hooper also said Gov. Bruce Rauner has just signed a bill outlining the formula for assessing solar energy farms. That formula is to be used through 2033. Hooper also noted that a recent report said that Midwest farmground has increased in value about 1 to 2 percent this past year.

During the public-comment portion of the meeting, resident Joanne Fetzger said the newly proposed setbacks for wind turbines are “a wonderful start.” But Fetzger said she would like to see greater setbacks from property lines.

“We pay high property taxes. Siting the turbines too close will limit my freedom,” Fetzger said. “Wind companies will come and go, but we’re here to stay.”

Board Chairman Randy Berger of Gibson City urged board members to attend upcoming plan commission and zoning board of appeals meetings as those two boards consider the proposed changes to the county’s wind farm ordinance. The county board itself will have the final say.

