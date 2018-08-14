Gibson City aldermen approve rules for food trucks

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance regulating mobile food trucks Monday night.

Under terms of the ordinance, all food truck operators are required to obtain a permit for a $100 annual fee or a $20 daily rate. Trucks will only be permitted to operate on private property unless special consideration and approval is given by city officials.

The ordinance had been in the works for several months prior to its approval. Food trucks already operate in Gibson City, including the Bluefish Bait Shack out of Elliott.



Other business

In other business during Monday night’s meeting:

➜ Council members approved three licenses in conjunction with the “Elite Absurd Footrace” fundraising event that is taking place during the annual Harvest Fest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 8. The three permits were for the participating businesses and organizations — the Gibson City American Legion post, Railside Golf Club and Sammer’s II. Jennifer Thomas, coordinator for the Harvest Fest, said during a previous council meeting that the race is a mock 5K event. The race route is from the Legion post to Sammer’s and can be completed at any point during the midday hours that afternoon.

➜ After briefly considering personnel matters in closed-session, council members voted unanimously to hire Robert E. Knerr as an employee of the street and alley department. Knerr’s starting wage is $17 per hour, and he will be on probation for one year. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said Knerr would begin his employment period with the city once he completes a physical examination later this week. Also hired with the same wage was Larry McNutt for a water and sewer department position.

➜ Council members granted Jerry Brown’s request for the Knights of Columbus to sell chocolate at two city intersections on Saturday, Sept. 22.

➜ Dale and Billie Jo Denny presented a $5,000 check to Mayor Dan Dickey as a donation to the Ed Day Skatepark Committee. Billie Jo Denny said the jackpot for this week’s Queen of Hearts drawing at the Legion post would exceed $8,000.

➜ Alderman Susie Tongate said Ann Spangler, director of the ACT theater Company, appreciated the new large fans that the city purchased for the North Park’s pavilion, which is used by the theater group for performances. Tongate said the fans would be turned on for this Sunday’s Shriners Kids Day event.

➜ Stauffer said his employees are completing work at intersections and will work on the Rotary Club’s North Park playground project beginning next week.