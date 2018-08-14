Man gets 10 years in prison for attempted vehicular hijackings in Paxton

PAXTON — A former Douglas County resident has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for trying to hijack several vehicles after fleeing the scene of a traffic accident in downtown Paxton last winter.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said Joshua A. Hatten, 32, formerly of Tuscola and Villa Grove, pleaded guilty Monday in Ford County Circuit Court to three counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony; and one count of attempted vehicular hijacking, a Class 2 felony.

Several other charges were dismissed in exchange for his plea, Killian said.

Circuit Judge Matt Fitton sentenced Hatten to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Hatten is already serving a six-year prison sentence for a conviction he received in Douglas County for aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Hatten was charged last December with 11 felonies in connection with the series of alleged crimes that happened in Paxton on Dec. 19.

After fleeing the scene of an accident downtown, Hatten left his car in the parking lot of the Community Resource & Counseling Center on the city’s west edge after smoke started coming from it, police said. Hatten then tried to hijack three vehicles, committing multiple aggravated batteries in the process.

Killian said Hatten first tried taking a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander belonging to Rosetta Strawser while the vehicle was occupied with two children under age 13. In doing so, Hatten grabbed Strawser by the arm and began pushing her, and he also punched one of the children in the face and the other in the groin.

When he was unsuccessful, Hatten tried taking a vehicle belonging to Jerome Gervais, Killian said. Hatten shoved Gervais, then grabbed Gervais’ keys and told Gervais that he was armed with a gun and a knife and would kill him if he did not give him his car.

Hatten also entered the CRCC building and tried to take car keys from individuals within the building, Killian said.

Hatten then entered a vehicle occupied by Joshua Cravero and forced Cravero to drive him back into Paxton, Killian said. Cravero went to the Casey’s General Store at 585 S. Market St., then jumped out of the vehicle and ran inside the store, telling the clerk to call 911.

Seconds later, a 72-year-old woman, whom Killian identified as Nelda Ditchfield, entered the store and said that a man — Hatten — was trying to steal her 2011 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle. Hatten had grabbed Ditchfield by the arm and began pulling on her arm before she got away.

A Paxton resident who was inside the store at the time — identified as Brad Eichelberger — then ran outside to confront Hatten, subduing him until Paxton police officer Robert Yates arrived.

“I honestly believe the quick action of Brad Eichelberger in stepping in to prevent Mr. Hatten from leaving with Ms. Ditchfield’s vehicle prevented an already dangerous situation from elevating to one in which innocent people were seriously injured by Mr. Hatten,” Killian said in a statement. “His behavior was erratic and out of control, and but for Mr. Eichelberger and officer Yates’ quick actions, this situation could have turned out so much worse.”