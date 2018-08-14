Pells Park pavilion repairs eyed

PAXTON — With water damage to its ceiling and the floor of its stage rotting out in some areas, the 111-year-old pavilion at Pells Park has seen better days.

City officials hope better days lie ahead, too.

Members of the city council’s city property committee on Monday night discussed plans to repair the historic structure in upcoming years, with the hope of giving new life to a building used by the community for weddings, family reunions and other special events.

Necessary repairs to the pavilion’s roof, ceiling and stage could cost $150,000 or more, said the committee’s chairman, Eric Evans.

Still, aldermen and residents alike think saving the structure would be worth the cost.

“It’s like getting a bad doctor’s report: You’ve got to face the music if you want to keep it,” resident Deane Geiken told the four-member panel.

With the high cost of the pavilion repairs in mind, Evans suggested the city begin budgeting for the project immediately, setting aside money each year until the cost is covered. Other committee members agreed, while also suggesting the city see if nonprofit organizations such as the Paxton Foundation or Ford County Historical Society may be interested in helping raise funds for the repairs so they can be completed sooner.

Evans said he would like the city to eventually be able to do all of the necessary work at the same time, rather than doing it over time and in sections.

“In my opinion, you don’t really want to do it in sections, because you’d basically be putting Band-Aids on it,” Evans said. “If you can do it, do it all at once and be done with it.”

Evans said the roof of the pavilion is leaking, which has caused water damage on its interior ceiling. The stage area’s antique tin ceiling and floor are also damaged, having seen “better days,” Evans said.

“I don’t think it’s from neglect; I think it’s more from just time,” Evans said.

Geiken told the committee he thinks the pavilion is worth saving. Geiken noted it is used regularly, especially when the city’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is held at Pells Park each summer.

“That’s where everything happens,” Geiken said. “As a citizen, I would rather see you pay once and cry once and do it right — whether through fundraising or money that comes out of the (city’s) budget — because it’s a quality-of-life thing. It’s part of Paxton. It’s what you see. ... And it’s got a lot of history.”

The alternative to repairing the structure — which dates back to 1907, according to Ford County historian Derrick Babbs — would be to tear it down and build a new one.

But a new pavilion would cost even more — an estimated $518,000, according to a cost estimate the city solicited three years ago, Mayor Bill Ingold said.

Plus, the building would not look or feel the same.

“That structure they don’t build now,” Alderman Rob Steiger said.

“You know what you’d get?” Ingold responded. “A Morton shed.”

“It would be a four-car garage with no sides on it,” Evans said.

Alderman Rob Steiger said he would like to see proceeds from the impending sale of the city-owned airport be used to help fund the pavilion work. The airport’s sale to a private party is expected to be finalized by “the end of the summer,” the city’s tax-increment financing consultant, Springfield attorney Dan Schuering, told the council recently.

Committee members said that, prioritywise, they feel the pavilion repairs rank ahead of four other projects related to city-owned property that they discussed during Monday night’s meeting.

Coming in as second priority was repairing the city’s leaking clock tower above City Hall. Ranking third was repairing the unstable roof on the city’s salt bin on U.S. 45.

“I’m with you guys,” Public Works Director Mark LeClair told the committee. “I’d just assume see the pavilion fixed and get this clock fixed, and my third item is the salt bin. That would be (my list of priority projects).”

Among other planned projects discussed was the replacement of the steel “walk-in” doors on the city’s maintenance shed on U.S. 45, as the existing doors are difficult to close and do not seal tightly. In that same building, a metal wall on the structure’s east side needs replaced, as it is rusting out toward the bottom.

Also needed to be completed is the painting of what Evans referred to as the “north shed,” which is located on the same property as the maintenance shed and salt bin.

Steiger suggested the projects at the maintenance shed, north shed and salt bin be put in the budget for completion in upcoming years. Steiger noted that those three projects constitute “smaller expenses” and can more easily be budgeted for than the pavilion work or clock tower project.

Evans said he wanted his committee to discuss the projects now so that city officials can plan ahead for them and “so it’s not a shocker to us” when they need to be done eventually.

Besides Evans and Steiger, on the committee are aldermen Susan Satterlee and Bill Wylie.



Property to be donated to city

Also during Monday’s meeting, the committee voiced support for a proposal to have a parcel of land donated to the city by the estate of former mayor L. John Lee.

Mr. Lee’s son, Tony, said the lot is located off of Shal-Lee Court, an area developed for residential use by Mr. Lee and Dale Shallenberger “many years ago,” Tony Lee said.

“My dad and Dale Shallenberger never developed it,” Tony Lee said. “It was always just kind of the odd lot out.”

The lot abuts the girls’ softball and T-ball field at Nelson Field, and Mr. Lee installed some bleachers on it so it could be used by spectators at ball games. Tony Lee said the property has been maintained by the local park district during the softball season and by himself the rest of the year.

Tony Lee said he and his family have been trying to sell the property — offering it to a neighbor for “dirt cheap” — but have had no luck.

“So I’ve talked it over with the other members of my family, and we decided the best thing to do is to offer it to the city,” he said.

The mayor said there are 16 trees on the lot, and eight of them will need to be removed.

“There’s some leaners out there that really need to be taken care of right away,” Ingold said.

Tony Lee said that if the trees are removed, the city could consider adding a parking area on the lot to accommodate people attending ball games at Nelson Field. Tony Lee noted that there is enough room on the front of the lot for a driveway to be built to connect Shal-Lee Court to where people could park.

Last month, Tony Lee told the council he would like to possibly put a boulder in memory of his father on the lot at some point.

However, Wylie said doing so could be “problematic,” noting that someone would need to maintain the monument and keep weeds away from it.

As an alternative, Steiger suggested the city simply name the lot “Lee Park.”

“We are not married to (the idea of a monument),” Tony Lee replied. “If there would be any opposition to it, we’d say ‘the heck with it.’ ... If there’s any misgivings, we wouldn’t do it.”

The full council was expected to approve the land donation the following night.