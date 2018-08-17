Gibson City Rotary Club announces winner of drawing

GIBSON CITY — Stephanie Streenz won $100 in Gibson Bucks gift certificates donated by One Earth Energy in Gibson City through the Gibson City Rotary Club’s weekly drawing on Aug. 15 as part of the club’s 2018 calendar fundraiser.

Each calendar sold by the club has a number listed on it, and each week a number is drawn randomly to determine the winner of that week’s prize. The winning number for the Aug. 15 drawing was “7-5-1,” matching a calendar purchased by Streenz from Rotarian Rob Schmitt.