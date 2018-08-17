WATSEKA — Landowners in Iroquois County have until Wednesday, Sept. 5, to pay the second installment of their 2017 real estate taxes without penalty.

After the deadline, 1 ½ percent interest will be charged per month on the second installment. The interest rate on the first installment, if still unpaid, will be 6 percent after Sept. 5.

Tax bills may be paid at the county treasurer’s office, located in the Clifford Bury Administrative Center in Watseka, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The office will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Taxes are also payable at all Iroquois County banks. Payments can also be mailed to the treasurer’s office if they have a postmark date of Sept. 5 or earlier.

No personal checks will be accepted after Sept. 21. The last day credit card payments are accepted is Oct. 22.

Payments must be received by Sept. 28 to avoid the publication of delinquent taxes. Judgment will be held on Oct. 26. The tax sale will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at the administrative center. The last day to register as a tax buyer is Oct. 12.