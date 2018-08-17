Library to host program for caregivers of persons with Alzheimer's

GIBSON CITY — Miranda Leonard will guide caregivers through the challenges of everyday life caring for someone with Alzheimer’s during a program set for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.



Other library news

➜ The VA Illiana Health Care System will present a Veterans Town Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the library. Veterans Affairs leadership will be on hand to ensure veterans are brought up-to-date on changes in VA healthcare and will be available to answer questions about the VA. For more information, call 217-554-3708 or email todd.oliver2@va.gov.

➜ Mitchell Craig, son of Moyer District Library Director Sharon Heavilin, will be sharing his experiences on his recent adventure hiking more than 1,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail during a question-and-answer session scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the library in Gibson City.

➜ The library’s next Book Café meeting in September will feature a discussion about the book “Mount Vernon Love Story: A Novel of George and Martha Washington” by Mary Higgins Clark. Copies of the book are available at the library. Coffee and cookies will be provided during the meeting.

➜ The library will be celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month in September. The American Library Association and libraries nationwide will join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning. The library is celebrating with the theme “Reading Takes You Everywhere.”

➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.

➜ Newly acquired books include: “Breakers” by Marcia Muller, “Feared” by Lisa Scottoline, “Accidents of Marriage” by Randy and Susan Meyers and “Noise Downstairs” by Linwood Barclay.

➜ New DVDs include: “Dead Pool 2,” “Show Dogs,” “God’s Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness” and “Walking Dead Season 8.”