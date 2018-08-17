ST. JOSEPH — Two News-Gazette Media weekly newspapers will be shutting down at the end of the month due to declining revenue and increased costs.

The St. Joseph Leader and The County Star in southern Champaign County will publish their last issues Aug. 30.

Publisher John Reed said continuing production of the papers wouldn’t be profitable, citing declining advertising and subscription revenue and increased delivery costs.

“I have met so many wonderful people in my short time as editor and gotten to know the communities that make this area so vibrant. This paper gave a voice to the residents of southern Champaign County,” said County Star Editor Mindy Basi.

Subscribers and advertisers will be contacted directly in the coming days about the end of publication, and any specific questions should be directed to News-Gazette Media’s customer care center at 217-351-5252.

News-Gazette Media will continue to operate its other weeklies, including The Mahomet Citizen, The Piatt County Journal-Republican in Monticello, the Ford County Record in Paxton, the Rantoul Press and The Independent News in Vermilion County.