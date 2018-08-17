Paxton's Harris to celebrate 90th birthday

PAXTON — Ellen Louise Harris of Paxton is celebrating her 90th birthday this month.

She was born Aug. 24, 1928, a daughter of George and Virgie Rutledge. She married the late Earl Robert Harris on Aug. 2, 1946.

She has two daughters, Linda (Dennis) Uebele of Mahomet and Jill (Larry) Johnson of Florida; six sons, Jon (Linda) Harris of Rantoul, Gary Harris of South Korea, Bryce Harris of Paxton, the late Robert (Patricia) Harris, the late Gerald (Patricia) Harris and the late James Harris; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Harris and her husband farmed near Roberts until their retirement. She is a member of the Roberts United Methodist Church.

She would enjoy receiving cards at 211 N. Cherry St., Paxton, IL 60957.