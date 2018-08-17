Piper City residents attend family reunion in Effingham County

DIETERICH — The 46th annual reunion of the descendants of William Creighton and Nancy (Ward) McCoy was held July 15 at the Kluthe Civic Center in the Effingham County town of Dieterich.

Hosting the reunion was the Kay (McCoy) Winterrowd family.

A basket dinner was enjoyed by the 44 relatives attending, followed by a business meeting featuring the election of officers for the 2019 reunion, plus a raffle and bake sale.

The next reunion will be held at noon July 21, 2019, at Ne’s Place in Piper City.

Door prizes were won by: Dean McCoy, Kinleey Burnett, Lucy Haarman, Grady Haarman, Thad McCoy, Heather Lane, Ryan Lane, Joey Winterrowd, Madison Miller, Wanda Haarman and Kevin Stewart.

Gold dollars for trivia questions were won by: Ruby Weston, Tammy Stewart, Pam Burnett, Al Winterrowd, Kay Winterrowd, Dean McCoy, Joe Richey, Wanda Haarman and Alex Haarman.

Those in attendance were: Bourbonnais residents Kay, Al and Tom Winterrowd and Fred, Lori, Brandon, Ryan, Amy and Heather Lane; Effingham residents Richard and Donna Feldhake, Brent Haarman, Joan McCoy, Kevin and Tammy Stewart, Derrick and Thad McCoy and Dean McCoy; Frankfort residents Mike, Donna, Daniel and Joey Winterrowd; Neoga residents Kevin, Mindy, Grady and Lucy Haarman; Newton residents Bryan McCoy, Cindi McCoy and Madison Miller; Piper City residents Richard and Ruby Weston; Tennessee residents Pam, Kinleey, Abby and Cooper Burnett; Teutopolis residents Kurt, Jill, Alex, Mikaela and Trevor Haarman and friend Joey Richey; and Vienna resident Diane Holt; and Wheeler residents Leroy and Wanda Haarman.