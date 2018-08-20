Accolade to close Paxton nursing home but buy another

PAXTON — Accolade Healthcare plans to shut down its nursing home on North Market Street by Nov. 1, but the company’s owner hopes the facility’s residents and staff will choose to stay in town.

Accolade Healthcare owner Moe Freedman said he will be giving the opportunity to the residents and staff of the to-be-shuttered Accolade Healthcare of Paxton, located at 1240 N. Market St., to transfer to one of the other two nursing homes in Paxton — Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living at 450 E. Fulton St. and Heartland Health Care Center at 1001 E. Pells St.

Freedman bought the Market Street and Fulton Street nursing homes last year, and he said Friday that he was “in the process” of also buying the Pells Street nursing home and hopes to close on the deal before the Market Street site closes.

“The goal is to give the residents (of the Market Street location) an opportunity to transfer over to either of the two other facilities, along with the staff,” Freedman said. “We’ll have space for all of them, and we hope they join us.”

Freedman said it was a “very well-calculated decision” that he had to make when it came to the future of the Market Street facility. Ultimately, the decision to close it was made due to the lack of beds filled at the location, combined with a lack of available nursing staff.

“You see the climate of nursing homes, where a lot of them are shutting down because of financial distress. This is the climate that we are in with (state Medicaid) payments, and it wasn’t staying viable from a staffing perspective to reimbursements,” Freedman said.

With the move, Freedman explained, a greater percentage of licensed beds will be filled at Paxton’s two remaining nursing homes. Also, the pool of qualified nursing staff to work at those two facilities will have grown, Freedman said.

Currently, the three nursing homes have a combined 250 licensed beds, but some 100 of those remain empty on an average day, Freedman said. The 76-bed Market Street facility has only 55 residents.

“The city hasn’t had more than 170 residents, on average, in the past 10 years,” Freedman said.

But when the Market Street site shuts down, there will be 181 available beds in Paxton, with 75 at the Fulton Street location and 106 at the Pells Street facility, Freedman said. That will bring the supply closer to the actual demand, he noted.

“We’ll be on the side of what the city really needs in this situation,” Freedman said.

The other benefit to closing the Market Street site is that “there’s not three facilities fighting for a select number of staff members,” Freedman said, noting there has been a shortage of nurses and certified nursing assistants, in particular, at all three sites.

“With three nursing homes that aren’t even at full capacity, it just makes it even harder to fill positions. ... Right now, the facility on Pells Street, they’re using an agency (to hire staff) because they’re having a hard time with that,” Freedman said. “But this gives us a fighting chance to be able to fill positions. ... It’s really just a way to combat the shortage in staffing by consolidating into two facilities.”



Wages will be ‘competitive’

Freedman said the two other nursing homes will be able to accommodate the 50-plus staff members who will leave the Market Street facility this fall. All will be offered positions there.

“Heartland has a lot of contract agency staff, so we won’t have to lose anybody there,” Freedman said. “There might be one or two people we’ll have to re-adjust.”

Freedman said that when he buys the Pells Street facility, all staff members’ wages will be adjusted similarly to when he bought the other two nursing homes in Paxton.

“We’re very competitive with our pay rates,” Freedman said. “When we took over the Knights Templar Home, we were able to give the staff approximately a 20 to 24 percent pay increase right off the bat. The starting wage for CNAs was $10. We were able to raise that immediately to $12.50. RNs were getting $25; we took them to $31. LPNs went from $23 to $26, and dietary aides went from under $8 to around $9.50.

“At Heartland, they’re all pretty well underpaid right now. We want to make sure they know what Accolade’s standards are.

“We want to make sure we’re paying our staff at the fair market rate, and that wasn’t happening in the city of Paxton up until we got here. It makes it easier for us to (retain and bring in new staff), and we’re also able to pull from a stronger talent pool.”

Because the Market Street facility is actually located just outside of city limits, when Freedman shuts it down and acquires the Pells Street nursing home, Accolade will become the second-largest employer in Paxton, behind only the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district. With the moves, Accolade will also become the sole provider of long-term care in Paxton.

“I don’t take that lightly. It’s a very big responsibility that I understand that I have,” Freedman said. “There’s no competition for me in the city of Paxton. I understand my responsibilities now even more so.”



Changes coming to Fulton St.

Freedman noted that the Fulton Street nursing home will soon be gaining new independent-living units and undergoing renovations totaling “a couple million dollars” over the next year or two. Freedman said people can add their names to a waiting list for the independent-living units, and “once plans are drawn, they can come in and see them.”

Freedman also noted that the nursing home on Fulton Street also has an outpatient therapy department now, which provides free transportation to its patients.



Assisted living?

Meanwhile, what happens with the Market Street site after its closure remains undecided. Freedman said he would like it to be used for assisted living.

“A lot of people have mentioned to me that there’s a need for assisted living,” Freedman said. “That’s not my forte, but I think that facility would be perfect and absolutely beautiful for assisted living. If anyone wants to use it for that purpose, I’ll give it to them for practically nothing, because it has no necessary purpose for us.”

Freedman said the Market Street building is “a beautiful building that should be utilized.” He also noted that he is aware of its historical significance to Paxton, having opened in the 1890s as the Ford County Poor Farm. Ford County ceded day-to-day management of the facility to Heritage Enterprises in 1999 and in 2006 officially sold the facility to Asta Care. It was later acquired by Paxton Health Care & Rehab before Accolade bought it.

Freedman said he would be “open to any kind of offers” for the Market Street site.

“If there’s an investor out there who’s wanting to get involved in it, I’d be more than happy to entertain (proposals),” Freedman said.

Anybody with questions can email Freedman at homeoffice@accoladehc.com.