Bishop rejects proposal again

CABERY — Two months after rejecting a proposal from parishioners at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cabery to save the landmark structure and reopen it as a private chapel, Bishop Daniel Conlon of the Joliet Diocese is not wavering.

In a letter dated July 31 addressed to Cheryl Weaver, president of the St. Joseph’s Preservation Society, the bishop affirmed his June 6 decree ordering demolition of the 1904 sanctuary and its adjacent rectory in the northern Ford County community.

Conlon acknowledged Weaver’s sorrow at the closing of the beloved parish, which originally opened in 1867 — 10 years before the village was incorporated. However, Conlon repeated his initial statements that the building would require $306,000 to make repairs and an additional $15,000 to maintain annual use.

Weaver earlier rejected those claims in an interview with the Ford County Record’s Ross Brown, saying that a local contractor estimated only $75,000 to replace the building’s roof and said masonry repairs would cost far less than the Diocese estimated, adding that some were not necessary.

Conlon stated in his letter that Diocesan officials never formally agreed to relegate St. Joseph’s to chapel status, as it was only a “verbal proposal that was later proven not feasible.”

Weaver reiterated her statement from her interview that she would file a second appeal to the Vatican.

“With great sorrow, on we go, back over to Rome,” she wrote on her society’s Facebook page.