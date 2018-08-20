Final payments made to contractors for work at Paxton Civic Center

PAXTON — The Paxton Park District’s board of commissiones agreed during their Aug. 14 meeting to make final payments to contractors for the parking lot and drainage project at the Paxton Civic Center.

Final payments were sent to Farnsworth Group, the engineering firm overseeing the project, for $3,152 and to Iroquois Paving Corp. for $68,800.

“All involved are happy with the new parking lot and also the fact that water drains away from it now,” said Neal McKenry, the district’s recreation director.

The board was also informed about upcoming programs and activities during the meeting, including:

➜ A newly created adult co-ed kickball league is set to begin soon. Games will be played Thursdays in September and October at Nelson Field in Paxton. Teams must register by Thursday, Aug. 30. Players must be at least 17 years old, and rosters must have at least eight but no more than 15 players. Teams must field at least three women at all times. Teams can have a 50/50 men/women roster, as well.

➜ On the youth side of things, the park district is accepting registration for flag football, karate and gymnastics. Flag football season is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Flag football players must be registered by Tuesday, Sept. 4. Games will be on Sunday afternoons beginning Sept. 30 and ending Nov. 4. The karate class is open to boys and girls ages 8 and over, and it will be divided into two separate eight-week sessions that meet on Monday evenings. The deadline for signing up is Thursday, Aug. 23, and the class begins Monday, Aug. 27.

➜ Three gymnastics and tumbling class sessions will be available for boys and girls in kindergarten and older. Session A begins Sept. 7, and the deadline to sign up is Sept. 3. Session B begins Oct. 5, and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 1. Session C begins Nov. 9, and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 5.