PBL board, union agree on contract terms

By ROSS BROWN

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board members have unanimously approved a new three-year negotiated contract with the PBL Education Association labor union.

Under terms of the agreement, which was ratified by PBL faculty and staff and approved by the board during a special meeting last Wednesday night, teachers will receive an average increase of $1,455 in the 2018-19 school year, $1,455 in the 2019-20 school year and $1,400 in the 2020-21 school year.

In addition, educational support personnel will receive a 55-cent hourly wage increase each year. The board also approved an increase in extracurricular pay.

The contract is retroactive to July 1 and runs through June 30, 2021.

Board members had met in closed session several times since May to discuss the contract. In a news release, the district called those meetings “productive and collaborative.” A week prior to approval, the board declared that it had reached a “tentative” agreement.

The previous three-year contract expired at the end of June. That contract granted educational support staff a 9 percent increase in pay, with 6 percent in 2015 and the remainder over the following two years. Certified faculty received a $3,700 pay increase over the three-year period.

Also during last Wednesday’s special meeting, board members approved the hiring of Kristen Ping as a junior high school special education teacher, Joshua Blacker as a high school special education teacher and Judith Hawk as a junior high school paraprofessional.