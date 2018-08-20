State troopers to be on lookout for drunk drivers Saturday night

ASHKUM — Illinois State Police troopers will be out in force Saturday night looking for drunk drivers and arresting them.

The special enforcement initiative, called Saturation Saturday, will occur during the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 25, and early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 26.

Saturation Saturday is being conducted in conjunction with the Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs from Aug. 20 through Sept. 4.

Participating will be state troopers across the state — including those in District 21, which covers Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee counties — along with local law enforcement agencies.

“District 21 will use directed patrols, conduct roadside safety checks and dedicate personnel to DUI enforcement to support this enforcement initiative,” said District 21 Commander Don Aaron Harsy. “If you are going to drink, don’t drive. Use a designated driver or arrange for alternative transportation. Too many people die or are seriously injured because of impaired drivers.”

As the summer season draws to an end, drivers are asked to remember to:

➜ Never let family or friends drive impaired.

➜ Plan ahead, give their keys to a designated driver before they go out, call a taxi, take mass transit, or use their favorite ride-sharing service.

➜ Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

➜ Make sure everyone in their vehicle wears his or her seat belt.