Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Civil law violation

• Dylan C. McCubbins, 18, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Lisa M. Bitzel, 53, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Sharon M. Burrows, 59, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Zakary T. Babcock, no age listed, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Danielle M. Baldwin, no age listed, of St. Anne, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mitchell A. Cantrell, no age listed, of Peoria Heights, for disregarding a stop sign.

• A 17-year-old female from Paxton, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit and driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license.

• Kamran A. Jeffery, no age listed, of Romeoville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cade M. Elliott, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa M. Bitzel, 53, of Hoopeston, for driving with no valid driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Gregory L. Huber, 38, of Roberts, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Benjamin D. Arteman, 28, of Bellflower, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Community Banc Mortgage Corp. vs. David T. Nelson.



Orders of protection

• Melissa Salyards vs. Steven Salyards.