Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Civil law violation
• Dylan C. McCubbins, 18, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Lisa M. Bitzel, 53, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Sharon M. Burrows, 59, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Zakary T. Babcock, no age listed, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Danielle M. Baldwin, no age listed, of St. Anne, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mitchell A. Cantrell, no age listed, of Peoria Heights, for disregarding a stop sign.
• A 17-year-old female from Paxton, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit and driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license.
• Kamran A. Jeffery, no age listed, of Romeoville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cade M. Elliott, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Lisa M. Bitzel, 53, of Hoopeston, for driving with no valid driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Gregory L. Huber, 38, of Roberts, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Benjamin D. Arteman, 28, of Bellflower, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Community Banc Mortgage Corp. vs. David T. Nelson.
Orders of protection
• Melissa Salyards vs. Steven Salyards.
