GCMS budget OK'd with slight changes

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members approved the school district’s budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year Monday night.

Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said the final budget is relatively unchanged from a tentative version that was approved in July, other than some slight changes in the education fund.



Other business

➜ The board accepted the resignations of Marissa Brewer as a science teacher, Amanda Gooden as a kindergarten teacher, Michael Wilson as a paraprofessional and Kari Dornbush as the girls’ intramural fifth- and sixth-grade basketball coach, effective immediately.

➜ The board hired Michelle Brennan as a middle school science teacher, Shantell Lockhart as a paraprofessional, Nicole McNary as a member of the district’s START team, Seeff Grauer as an assistant football coach, Brandon Shaw as an assistant girls’ basketball coach, Colton Leake as an assistant softball coach and Dena Carter as the girls’ intramural basketball coach.

➜ The board approved Clay Bane and Devyn Roesch as volunteer boys’ golf coaches.

➜ The board approved an early graduation request for Cherilyn Francis for December 2018.

➜ Board members approved a new contract with the CAPS after-school program, with Darnell saying only slight changes were made to the previous agreement.