PBL construction/renovation project on schedule, on budget

PAXTON — Renovations to Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and Clara Peterson Elementary School and the construction of an addition to the grade school are on schedule and on budget, the PBL school district announced in a newsletter last week.

The renovations at both schools are already completed, with a new boiler and mechanical system at the high school expected to be available to heat the school on Oct. 1, the newsletter said. A new air-conditioning system at the high school is expected to be ready to be turned on once warm weather arrives next spring, the newsletter added.

Meanwhile, the construction of the addition to the grade school is on schedule for completion in August 2019 and open in time for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

At Clara Peterson Elementary School, “a majority of the site excavation work has been completed, and new corridor lighting and ceiling tiles were installed,” the newsletter said. “A new parking lot, bus lane and several new sidewalks have been poured. Demo work was completed in the east classrooms to accommodate plumbing for the new kitchen. Footers for the new addition were poured, and mason block work is under way and ongoing.”

Work will continue at Clara Peterson throughout the year.

“Although there could be minimal distractions, we will do everything possible to limit those,” the newsletter said.