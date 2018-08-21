Stray cats a problem in neighborhood on Paxton's west side

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



PAXTON — Feral cats are a problem on Paxton’s west side, and residents and city council members are taking steps to address the issue.

Alderman Susan Satterlee told her fellow council members at their meeting last Tuesday night that the stray cats are a nuisance at residences near Center and Pells streets and have been causing problems for more than a year.

“I have seen up to 15 cats in an individual’s yard in the morning,” Satterlee said.

Police Chief Coy Cornett said that June Bane, the city’s animal control officer, had been contacted a few weeks ago about the problem and set traps in the neighborhood. The traps were set for three whole days within a 10-day period. However, that did not help.

“She’s only had luck catching a possum,” Cornett said.

Cornett told Satterlee that two city ordinances pertain specifically to cats. The first states that a pet cat must be vaccinated and receive a tag. The second requires household cats to wear a collar or be microchipped.

Steve Klein, a resident who said he suffers from COPD and emphysema and is also allergic to cats, said the feral cats mess around in his yard and disturb wildlife.

“They get in my trees trying to catch birds,” Klein said. “They get in my birdbaths, knocking them over. They crawl in and out of my truck. They sit in my bushes underneath the birdfeeder. They’re bringing fleas and other crap they’ve got in the yard.”

Klein estimated that eight cats frequent his yard — four with collars and four without. Klein said his neighbors’ cats sometimes wander.

Cornett suspected that one resident was feeding the cats, causing them to stay. Cornett said the woman could be asked to not feed the animals anymore.

However, Cornett said it would be hard to prove that certain residents have been feeding the cats.

“They’re feeding them outside in their yards, and it’s not something you’re going to be able to prove,” Cornett said.

Often, Cornett said, Bane tries to find homes for the cats, either with farmers or other residents.

Alderman Rob Steiger, who mentioned that he was not suggesting people shoot the cats, did say that the animals do not have a superb life on the streets.

Klein brought up the city’s other ordinances regarding dogs in particular and said that those rules should apply to cats, as well. Klein added that neutering the cats would not help, because they would likely still congregate in his neighborhood.

“I have to have my dog fenced in,” Klein said. “I have to take it for a walk on a leash. People think cats are different, but you could put an invisible fence in your yard and put a shock collar on it so it stays in your own yard.”

Klein said he does not wish to not see any birds and other animals in his yard now that cats drive them away.

“I like to sit out in my yard and look at the birds and everything else, and then a cat comes along and everything disappears,” Klein said.

Cornett said the only initial option would be for Bane to set more traps in the area.

Satterlee, who said the cats pose problems because they are not vaccinated, said they are a nuisance and need to be removed.

“I don’t think anybody in my ward wants them there,” Satterlee said.



Proposed awning approved

Also last Tuesday night, council members approved Marsha Meyer’s request for a 90-inch awning and sign in front of her downtown business, Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop, 119 S. Market St.

The vote was 6-2, with Steiger and Mike Wilson in dissent.

Early in the discussion, Steiger asked Mayor Bill Ingold if he had discussed Meyer’s proposal with City Attorney Marc Miller, who had left the meeting early. Ingold then left the meeting for some five minutes to find his correspondence with Miller.

After Ingold stated that there were no problems, the council voted on Meyer’s awning.

As for his “no” vote, Steiger said he disagreed with the way the approval was handled since it did not go through the city’s zoning board of appeals first. Steiger said he could not find anything he was looking for about Meyer’s sign, which Meyer said would take about four weeks to complete.

Alderman H.J. Flesner suggested the city do away with much of its zoning code because it is outdated.

“There’s a lot of zoning (regulations) in there that’s a joke,” Flesner said. “We can’t even put in a 20-foot (wide) driveway by current zoning, and yet most people have two-car garages.”

In response to Flesner’s suggestion, Steiger said the zoning board is supposed to be the avenue for such matters, not the city council as was done in this case.

“If we allow this to continue and go to the council instead of the zoning board, then the hell with the zoning board because there’s no reason to have it,” Steiger said. “Just because it needs to be rewritten doesn’t mean we need to bypass the zoning board.”

Alderman Rob Pacey said he did internet research and found that council members had approved a similar measure in 2013 for Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop, 108 N. Market St., but he could not find out if the zoning board also voted on it.



Leaf pickup decision sent to committee

Steiger asked that the approval of a proposed leaf-removal service for Paxton residents be sent to committee for further discussion.

Tina Biggs of Biggs Lawn Care told the council that she has picked up between 60 and 100 residents’ leaves in the past for a $40-$60 price depending on the amount of leaves.

Last month, council members voted to disallow leaf burning within city limits, although they did not make a decision about leaf removal. The city does not currently offer such a service.

Biggs said she has run into problems with her service in past years, saying specifically that some residents are confused about the city’s stance.

“They’ll put them out and we pick them up, but when we try to collect payment they say that the city is paying for it, so we don’t get paid,” Biggs said. “If the city just says, ‘There’s no more burning, and it’s your responsibility to deal with the leaves,’ then if you go with us, then we will take care of the rest.”

Biggs also mentioned that she has been in contact with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regarding specific ideas for the leaves.

“We’ve talked with farmers about spreading it on their crops,” Biggs said.

Should the council enter into an agreement with Biggs, Steiger said it would save the city money and manpower by not having city employees do the work.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Council members approved the purchase of a small excavator for $19,500 from Altorfer, a Caterpillar dealer in Champaign. Public Works Director Mark LeClair said the machine would be used for tree and brush pickup. The original price quoted was $22,500. “Whenever you use that backhoe, you have that big backhoe sticking in the back and you never know what you’re going to get — poles, trees, people’s bushes,” LeClair said. “With this, you can slide right in there and pull back out.”

➜ Alderman Eric Evans suggested including a line item in the city’s budget for repairs to Pells Park’s pavilion. Evans said long-term expenses could be considered now instead of worrying about them when they become urgent.

➜ Council members approved a $46,000 project with Metro-Ag to remove sludge from the wastewater-treatment plant. LeClair said the rate was $0.046 per gallon with a cap of 1 million gallons.

➜ LeClair said a resident on West Franklin Street had been told to fix a water leak on his private property, which is leaking thousands of gallons a day. LeClair added that the city could shut off the resident’s water service if it needed to until the resident fixes the leak.

➜ The council discussed and approved a motion to prohibit nighttime parking along the south side of State Street, between American and Taft streets, directly south of the Ford County Courthouse. Evans said county officials have a hard time backing out of parking spaces on Election Night and other occasions.

➜ Council members granted resident Tony Lee’s request to donate to the city a parcel of land next to Nelson Field that is owned by the estate of his late father, former mayor L. John Lee.

➜ The council approved the closure of streets in downtown Paxton on Saturday, Sept. 15, to accommodate the annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival being held there.

➜ The council approved a request from Kym Faulkner to collect donations for the sixth annual Alex Faulkner Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29, at the intersections of Patton and Market streets and Pells and Market streets.

➜ The council approved allowing the nonprofit Paxton Community Nursery School to solicit donations for backpacks from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the intersections of Patton and Market streets, Pells and Market streets and Orleans and Cherry streets.

➜ The council approved a request from the Knights of Columbus to collect donations at yet-to-be-announced times on Friday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 15, at the intersections of Patton and Market streets and Pells and Market streets.