Rural Clifton man killed in two-vehicle crash

CHEBANSE — A rural Clifton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iroquois County last Wednesday.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that the accident occurred around 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the intersection of county roads 2950 North and 700 East in rural Clifton.

Mason Knorr, 24, of rural Clifton, was driving a pickup truck west on County Road 2950 North when his truck struck a semi-tractor and trailer that was headed north on County Road 700 East, police said. The collision caused both vehicles to enter a ditch on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Mr. Knorr was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment of unspecified injuries. The semi driver’s name was not released.

The accident remained under investigation.