Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Benjamin K. Mason, 21, of Rantoul, for manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30-100 grams of cannabis.

• Joseph L. Rodgers, 21, of Paxton, for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

• Fred D. Cooper, 42, of Piper City, for aggravated domestic battery.

• Wyatt H. Morris, 22, of Rankin, for forgery, residential burglary and theft (less than $500).

• Samuel E. Hall IV, 20, of Gibson City, for manufacture/delivery of 10-30 grams of cannabis.

• Ian A. Donnelly, 24, of Paxton, for criminal damage to government property ($500 to $10,000).

• Krystal L. Slusher, 20, of Potomac, for possession of a controlled substance and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Russell E. Overstreet, 21, of Paxton, for criminal damage to government property ($500 to $10,000).

• Pedro J.E. Ramirez, 24, of Piper City, for manufacture/delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine and possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine.

• Benjamin J. Schwartz, 42, of Urbana, for aggravated fleeing police (21 mph above the speed limit).



Misdemeanors

• Tracey L. Johnson, 52, of Gibson City, for aggravated assault in a public place and resisting a peace officer.

• Jacob M. Scott, 21, of Piper City, for disorderly conduct.

• Angela S. Purtell, 46, of Paxton, for theft (less than $500).

• Trevor D. Stock, 21, of Cissna Park, for giving/selling alcohol to a minor.

• Jay E. Kennedy, 35, of Sibley, for obstructing identification.

• David L. Renfroe Sr., 47, of Gibson City, for disorderly conduct.



DUI

• Trenton A. Murray, 35, of Sibley, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Thomas E. Failor, 27, of Angola, Ind., for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Derek A. Coyne, 35, of Bloomington, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit and a child-restraint violation.

• Adam J. Olson, 43, of Bourbonnais, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael R. Szczecinski, 29, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Holly E. Gregory, 23, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kyle D. Schultz, 27, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Charles C. Milligan, 35, of Sibley, for failure to obey a yield sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license.

• Trenton A. Murray, 35, of Sibley, for improper traffic lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Brian A. Rose, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Uweis Z. Nubani, no age listed, of Schaumburg, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ashley M. Wilson, no age listed, of Brownsburg, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Austin M. Linares, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Martin Tobon, no age listed, of St. Charles, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Blake Austin Spalding, no age listed, of Watervliet, Mich., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jerome L. Ross, no age listed, of Homewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Chiamuka C. Akuba, 21, of Romeoville, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Rebecca L. Karlinski, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sri B. Marupudi, 48, of Aurora, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• William S. Danison, no age listed, of Newman, for improper use of registration/title.

• Morgan C. Bernstein, no age listed, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jana R. Norman, no age listed, of Dwight, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jack F. Wilhelm, no age listed, of Shorewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Conrad H.J. Wallin, 84, of Saybrook, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• George A. Allen, 42, of Indianapolis, Ind., for driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle, canceled/revoked/suspended registration, expired registration and improper use of a turn signal.

• Joshua Arthur Oritz, no age listed, of Westmont, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.



Ordinance violations

• Sheila M. Liggett, 47, of Paxton, for illegal burning.



Forcible entry and detainer

• Loren Bane of Gibson City and Le Etta Bane of Gibson City vs. Lisa Braddock of Gibson City and Boyce Braddock of Gibson City.



Small claims

• Synchrony Bank vs. Linda Jacobs.

• Kirchner & Sons Inc. vs. Jeff Roach.



Arbitration

• Arends & Sons Inc. vs. Charles Raup of Thomasboro.



Chancery/foreclosures

• U.S. Bank Trust National Association vs. Joshua Cushman, Melissa Cushman, Midland States Bank and U of I Employee Credit Union.



Divorces

• Melissa S. Brummett vs. Jeremy W. Brummett.



Orders of protection

• Tarah Mehl vs. Glenn Mehl Jr.