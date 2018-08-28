Former GCMS football player hired as Gibson City cop

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department has a new officer.

Austin Rosenbaum was sworn-in as an officer during Monday night’s city council meeting, He replaces Storm Crouch, who left for another job opportunity.

Rosenbaum is a lifelong Gibson City resident. He graduated in 2014 from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, where he was a star center on the school’s football team.

Rosenbaum will be paid $21.55 per hour plus full benefits. He will begin working for the department on Wednesday, Aug. 29.



Other business

In other business during Monday night’s meeting:

➜ Police Chief Adam Rosendahl said the police department has installed a medication dropbox in its front lobby. Rosendahl said residents can anonymously discard their medications there. The discarded medications will be sent to the Champaign Police Department, which will then properly dispose of them.

➜ Council members approved a $2,000 contract with Getty Lawn Care of Colfax to spray weeds and trim easement areas in the city’s downtown and parks. Company owner Daton Getty, who also holds the city’s mowing contract, said he would be trimming and edging around curbs, as well as eliminating dandelions at the city’s parks. Currently, those applications are only done at the city’s youth baseball fields.

➜ The council ratified an ordinance approving the execution of an option for a solar lease for city-owned property at the Jordan Industrial Park. City Attorney Marc Miller said the ordinance is similar to one that the council approved a few months ago but includes a clause where the city can control an additional measure. Mayor Dan Dickey said the lease is for $900 per acre.

➜ Council members approved spending $8,730 on 23 artificial Christmas wreaths to be placed on the small light poles in the downtown area. Dickey said the decorations include lights and will be placed at smaller light poles, not the larger ones at the intersections.

➜ City Superintendent Randy Stauffer was authorized to spend $7,000 to replace a motor in one of the water department’s trucks. Stauffer said a 2008 vehicle with 90,000 miles has lost two cylinders. “We need to get that truck up and going, because right now we have more bodies than vehicles,” Stauffer said, adding that the cost for a replacement vehicle would be $50,000, meaning that the city is saving money by fixing it.

➜ Alderman Susie Tongate said the city’s pool board met last week and was satisfied with the summer’s operating season. Meanwhile, Tongate said the state inspector is retiring in two years and pool board members are concerned that a new inspector might not approve the pool to open to the public due to its aging condition. Pool conditions were discussed during a committee meeting last spring. Tongate said council members should consider making improvements to the pool in the near future, adding that a state grant is available to offset some of the cost.

➜ Stauffer said public works department employees are finishing water-line repairs and concrete work.