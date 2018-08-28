PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kevin E. Cook, 43, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery on Monday, Aug. 27, for allegedly striking his wife in her face. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. and was reported to police at 11:37 a.m. Following the incident, Cook left his residence, and Paxton police were subsequently notified that Cook was last seen traveling south on Interstate 57. District 10 Illinois State Police later notified Paxton police that Cook had crashed his vehicle at the Interstate 57/Interstate 72 interchange in Champaign. State police took Cook into custody and transported him to the Ford County Jail. In addition to being arrested for domestic battery, Cook received multiple traffic citations from state police in connection with the crash.

➜ Conrad H. Wallin, 24, of Saybrook, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:22 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, in the 200 block of West Center Street. The 2013 Dodge Charger that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Dylan C. McCubbins, 18, of Paxton, was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, in the 200 block of East Franklin Street. Police pulled over McCubbins’ 1996 Jeep Cherokee after they received a complaint that he was smoking cannabis inside his vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. As police arrived at the convenience store to investigate, McCubbins left the parking lot heading east on Franklin Street. Police then conducted the traffic stop, during which they noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. McCubbins admitted he had cannabis in his possession and provided police with it. Police said the cannabis amounted to fewer than 2.5 grams.