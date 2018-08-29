Iroquois County announces voter registration deadlines

WATSEKA — For Iroquois County residents to be eligible to vote at the polls in the Nov. 6 general election, they must register in the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office or with deputy registrars on or before Tuesday, Oct. 9. The last day to register online is Oct. 21.

Residents may register at the county clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clerk’s office is located in the Clifford Bury Administrative Center at 1001 E. Grant St. in Watseka.

A list of registrars and alternative locations to register voters is als oavailable at the clerk’s office.

Additionally, residents may register to vote online by visiting www.co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections and clicking on the “paperless online voter registration” link and following the instructions.

Voters must hold a valid Illinois driver’s license or an Illinois state-issued identification card.

Residents who are not registered to vote and wish to be may call the clerk’s office at 815-432-6960 for more information.



Early voting by mail

Voters may now apply to vote by mail either in the county clerk’s office or by calling 815-432-6960. Also, they may visit www.co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections to print a “vote by mail” application. The last day to vote early in the county clerk’s office is Monday, Nov. 5.



Curbside voting

The handicapped and elderly may vote at their polling place not accessible to them by requesting a special application from the county clerk’s office. Election judges will assist voters who have properly applied for “curbside voting.” Election judges are available to provide assistance when needed if a friend or relative cannot assist the voter at the polls.



Polling place changes

Iroquois County Clerk Lisa Fancher announced a change in the Belmont 3 polling place for the Nov. 6 election, as well as a change in the Beaverville polling plac.

Belmont 3 voters who usually vote at Watseka High School will now vote at the American Legion, 968 S. 4th St., Watseka.

Beaverville voters who normally vote at the Village Hall/firehouse will now vote at the Beaverville Community Center, 110 W. Chapel.

No new voter cards will be mailed.