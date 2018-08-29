Program to provide free heating equipment to area families

PAXTON — Lennox Industries, a provider of home-comfort solutions, along with Paxton-based Dogtown Heating & Air, is seeking nominations for families who could benefit from new heating equipment through its North American community outreach program, Feel The Love.

The initiative is dedicated to providing warmth for households in need in the Champaign County and Ford County area for the upcoming winter season.

The Feel The Love program, which launched as Heat U.P. in 2009, invites individuals and local organizations in participating areas to nominate families or individuals in their communities. Nominees are chosen based on a variety of criteria, including physical, mental or social disabilities; financial challenges; job loss; military service; and community service.

Nomination forms are collected through the Feel The Love website. To nominate an individual for the Feel The Love program, people can visit www.feelthelove.com.

On Oct. 6, all participating Lennox dealers will install new, high-efficiency Lennox gas furnaces for the selected candidates. Lennox provides the furnaces at no cost, and the dealers and their employees donate their labor and installation materials.

“The Feel The Love program gives us an opportunity to take the expertise we have in the HVAC field and give back to the community,” said Brad Houchens at Dogtown Heating & Air. “Through the efforts of area Lennox dealers, Feel The Love enables us to serve families in need, right here where they live and work.

“We’re excited to offer this industry-leading program to help provide families with new high-efficiency heating equipment that will keep their homes cozy for many years to come.”