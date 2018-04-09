BBQ festival keeps getting bigger, better

PAXTON — What started out in 2012 as a small, backyard barbecue contest has evolved into Paxton’s biggest event of the year.

And the seventh annual version of the Paxton Swine ‘N Dine BBQ Contest & Festival — scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton — is expected to be perhaps the biggest yet.

“We’ve gotten notice that we have people coming from as far away as Wisconsin, and Des Moines, Iowa, and Missouri and surrounding states,” said one of the event’s volunteer organizers, Alan Meyer. “We’ve boosted (our marketing) with some advertising in different states because we want to get people to come to Paxton. After all, the sole purpose (of the festival) is to get not just local people (to attend) but actually people from other states to come see our town and realize we’re a destination.”

Expected to be a main draw at the festival are performances by country music artists Drew Baldridge and Dylan Scott. The 27-year-old Scott, a Louisiana native, has a couple of songs rising up the Billboard charts, while Baldridge is a native of southern Illinois who is also “climbing up the charts,” Meyer said.

“Great country music,” Meyer said of the two performers.

As part of free concerts scheduled for throughout the day on a stage set up in front of City Hall downtown, Baldridge will perform at 7:30 p.m. while Scott, the headlining act, will perform at 9 p.m. Also performing will be The Fairchilds from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Seasonal Disorder starting at 6 p.m. In between performances, music will be played by a disc jockey.

Meyer noted that the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is selling party pit passes for $20 apiece. The passes get people into a fenced-in area closer to the stage, Meyer said.

Festival-goers age 21 and older who obtain the required wrist band for a $10 fee will again be permitted to drink alcohol on Market Street during the festival. There will be a number of beer vendors on hand, Meyer said.

Plenty of food vendors will be there, too, starting around 11 a.m.

“I’m getting more as we go,” said Meyer, who estimated that around 15 food vendors have already registered to be there.

A number of them will be serving barbecue — a festival staple — but there will be much more, too, Meyer said.

“We’ve got a lot of different foods — a lot of variety of foods — this year,” Meyer said. “We have somebody who, I think, they do sweetcorn using a corn smoker. And we’ll have people selling corn dogs and funnel cakes and lemon shakeups.

“There will be a well-known popcorn place there, too,” said Meyer, referring to his own downtown Paxton business, Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop.

Free activities for kids include inflatables from noon to 3 p.m. and a petting zoo from noon to 5 p.m. There will also be facepainting available.

A bags tournament — also known as a cornhole tournament — will be offered in the afternoon. Advance registration for the tournament is available online at www.paxtonchamber.com/swine-n-dine-festival. Event-day registration runs from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., with the tournament starting at 4.

New to the festival will be a cruise-in starting at 5 p.m. The cruise-in, which replaces the usual car show held during the festival, will involve people driving their antique cars downtown and parking them there. Cruise-in participants will enter downtown using Holmes Street on the downtown’s north end.

Also new is a farmers’ and crafts market scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Pells Street. There is no fee for vendors to set up in the farmers’ market and sell their homegrown garden produce or homemade wares, Meyer said.

Local businesses will also have stands set up downtown.

“We are encouraging local businesses to be open and put something out (on the street) welcoming people to their town, regardless of if they’re selling something or if they’re a service, to let people know they’re there and what it is they can offer a customer,” Meyer said.

An open house is also planned for a storefront in the 100 block of North Market Street that is being remodeled by Paxton resident Corey Tavenner.

Also, Tabitha Eichelberger will be signing copies of her new book, “Diary of a Lonely Prom Queen,” at Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop downtown.

Of course, there will also be the annual barbecue contest, which typically features at least 20 teams competing.

Trophies will be awarded in the barbecue contest all the way down to fifth place in the two categories to be judged: chicken and ribs.

Cash prizes will also be awarded to the grand champion ($500), reserve champion ($250), ribs champion ($150), chicken champion ($150), second place in chicken ($100), second place in ribs ($100), third place in chicken ($75) and third place in ribs ($75).

A separate barbecue sauce competition will be held, as well, and persons entering their sauce in the contest do not also need to be registered as teams in the actual barbecue contest, Meyer said. The winner of the sauce contest will win half of the entry fees collected for that contest, with the rest going to help fund the festival.

The entry fee is $90 to compete in both chicken and ribs. To compete in either ribs or chicken only, the fee is $70. There is a $10 entry fee for the sauce contest. To obtain a registration form or for more information, people can visit www.paxtonchamber.com/swine-n-dine-festival or contact Dave Mabrey at 217-417-4036 or maybreeze@frontier.com.