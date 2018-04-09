Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Kevin E. Cook, 44, of Paxton, for domestic battery.

• Tim I. Whitson, 55, of Roberts, for possession of a controlled substance.

• Jonathan L. Brooks, 18, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.



Misdemeanors

• Kurt W. Kietzman, 40, of Gibson City, for violating a stalking/no-contact order.

• Sadie K. Koschnick, 20, of Buckley, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Laura L. Poplett, 39, of Paxton, for obstructing identification.

• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



DUI

• Richard P. Melvin, 32, of Cullom, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Jose Garcia, 42, of Posen, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Wesley J. Sperry, 48, of Washington, Ill., for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Brittany B. Kolawole, 28, of Chicago, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• James D. Hawk, 51, of Paxton, for no registration light.

• Kristy M. Miller, 28, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Chantel A. Coad, 34, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Drew M. Edelman, 20, of Gridley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Nancy E. Ugland, 65, of Ottawa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kayla M. Rodriguez-Calallero, 37, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Glenn E. Grant, 52, of Bement, for using an unsafe tire.

• Richard P. Melvin, 32, of Cullom, for improper traffic lane usage, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• David A. Moss, 61, of Metcalf, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Michael Shively, 25, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Whitney C. Phillips, 25, of Mansfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brooke A. Dishon, 26, of Fairbury, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Kurt B. Krumwiede, 41, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Jose Garcia, 42, of Posen, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• David L. Powell, no age listed, of Kokomo, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Chizuru Quigley, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin T. Schnebly, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Brodie D. Foster, no age listed, of St. Anne, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Minghao Zhou, no age listed, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

• Abraham Vega, no age listed, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Anthony Durham, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew R. Langenfield, 21, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Reginald L. Britton, 30, of Rantoul, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit, improper use of a turn signal, disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, unsafe equipment, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, a muffler violation and disregarding an official traffic-control device.

• Jaime Munoz Gonzalez, 39, of Gilman, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Wesley J. Sperry, no age listed, of Washington, Ill., for a headlight violation.



Ordinance violations

• Randall E. Seibring, 58, of Paxton, for burning garbage.



Small claims

• Capital One Bank vs. Cheryl Carrera.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Charles R. Hay, David B. Hay and Michael L. Hay vs. Amanda Conden and Kathleen White-Hay.



Divorces

• Dawn May vs. Patrick May.



Family (Child support)

• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Melissa Thiel.

• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Tori Coffey vs. Ashton Pruitt.

• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Samantha Rexroat vs. Benjamin D. Gentry.

• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Michael Smith Jr. vs. Jessica D. Brown.

• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Alisha D. Davis vs. Dustin Kessinger.

• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Sarah R. Hornback vs. Jeremy Kramer.

• Yetunde B. Bey vs. Randy Williams.