Harvest Fest to run for 2 days in Gibson

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s fourth annual Harvest Fest takes place Friday night and all day Saturday in downtown Gibson City.

The festival starts at 4 p.m. Friday with food vendors and the beer garden opening at that time. Seasonal Disorder, a Gibson City-based group, will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m., followed at 9 by Big Guns, an 80’s tribute band.

A drawing for a prize basket will take place at 9:45 p.m. Friday, with the festival closing at midnight.

Kicking things off Saturday is the Bank of Gibson City’s Coffee and Cars event, which is held several times each year but will instead be held in downtown Gibson City as part of the festival’s lineup. It runs from 7 to 9 a.m.

Most of the festival’s events open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Food vendors will be open until 9 p.m. and retail and craft vendors are open until 5 p.m. A kids’ zone will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., featuring inflatable bubbles, hayrack rides, inflatables, miniature golf, a petting zoo, balloons, barrel rides, face painting, Clothespin Puppets and a hot dog stand.

Saturday afternoon's fun and games include a kids’ tractor pull taking place at noon. A mock 5K walk and run will be held from noon until 2 p.m. starting at the American Legion and ending at Sammer’s II. A bags tournament will run from 1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday evening entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Natu Band, followed at 8 by Ray Fulcher for one hour.

The festival’s signature entertainment begins at 9 p.m. Saturday. Nashville-based country music duo Walker McGuire will perform onstage as part of their nationwide tour.

A festival basket drawing will take place at 10 p.m., along with a beer stein holding contest.

Harvest Fest will be on Sangamon Avenue in downtown Gibson City. The entertainment stage and beer garden is located south of City Hall between 7th and 8th streets.

