Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.



Parents of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School juniors are selling raffle tickets for a chance to win $100 per month for an entire year. Tickets cost $10 each or $20 for three. People can contact the parent of a GCMS junior to buy tickets. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Senior Night football game on Oct. 19. The winner does not need to be present to win.



The Gibson City Senior Citizens Club is inviting all people over age 55 to attend a potluck supper on the fourth Thursday of each month from March through October. The club meets at 5 p.m. at the Telecare building near the city’s South Park. Fried chicken and a cold drink is provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service.



TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kerbside Floral & Tanning, 516 E. Locust St., Chatsworth. Visitors are always welcome, including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. There is no charge to attend the first meeting. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.



The Champaign County Radio Control Club is holding free remote-controlled airplane flying lessons every Thursday evening until Sept. 13. The club provides everything; people only need to bring sunglasses and a hat. Lessons are offered from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, and people can come anytime during that period. The flying field is located on Illinois 150, about two miles west of Champaign’s Mattis Avenue.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s next general meeting will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 6, at The Sand Trap, 120 E. First St., Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Eric Stalter with the Prairieland CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program that is being started in area school districts, including Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Fisher. Persons interested in attending the meeting were asked to contact Jackie Rusk, by 5 p.m. Sept. 4, by emailing jackie.rusk@gapho.org.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club of Gibson City will serve ribeye steak sandwiches as well as a bag of chips and a drink for a $9 donation at events scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 27 and Oct. 18 at Sammers II in Gibson City.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Lunch ‘N Learn event from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Paxton. The program will be presented by a representative of Ameren Illinois, who will speak about the utility company’s energy-efficiency program. There is a $10 cost to attend because lunch will be provided. The Little Chef Diner in Paxton will be catering the meal. To reserve a seat, people are asked to send an email, by Aug. 30, to paccdirector@outlook.com.



The McLean County Barn Keepers will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the barn on the David Davis property, located at 1000 E. Monroe St. in Bloomington. Jeff Salisbury, museum historian, and Audrey Paulson, program coordinator, will be presenting the program. They will be talking about the history of the museum and its connections to Judge Davis and Abraham Lincoln. Also to be discussed are the projects of restoration that have been completed on the Davis barn and those that are in the planning stages. The public is invited to the meeting.



The Philo Country Opry, featuring Chrissy Sparks and Ed Clem, will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St., Melvin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost of admission is $10, with children age 12 and under entering for free. Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, homemade pies and drinks will be available for purchase from the Melvin Lutheran Church. For more information, people can call 217-388-2853.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The 13th annual Barn Keepers Barn Tour will held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, featuring 12 sites, including barns, the Bellflower History Museum, a larger dairy farm and other places of interest, as well as a variety of farm animals. Registration runs from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. at 104 W. Center St., Bellflower. At registration, people can buy the Barn Tour history booklet and a map. Barn information and census maps will also be available for viewing. The Bellflower United Methodist will be serving coffee and donuts in the morning. A light lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 104 W. Center St. in Bellflower. The tour is self-guided, and most of the barns can be viewed on the interior. Someone will be stationed at each barn to answer questions. The Stone Ridge Dairy Farm will be offering a presentation at 10:30 a.m. Parking is available near all the barns. Bicyclists are welcome. Admission costs $20 per carload for non-members and $15 for members. Extra books are available for $5 each. The Barn Keepers promote the restoration, preservation and repurposing of barns. Additional information is available at www.barnkeepers.org, on Facebook or by calling 309-475-6951.



The I&I Firefighters Association’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ride will be held Sunday, Sept. 9, with the procession of motorcycles expected to make a lunch stop in Paxton around 12:20 p.m.

“We use this event as a time to remember the events of 9/11, spend the day riding through many of the districts in the I&I Firefighters Association and also as a fundraiser to help emergency personnel in the I&I Firefighters Association who may need assistance through out the year,” said Dan Hudson, president of the I&I Firefighters Association.

Bikers will leave McDonald’s in Danville at 10 a.m. and enter Indiana around 10:30 a.m. They will then enter Rossville around 11:31 a.m. before entering Hoopeston (11:51 a.m.), Rankin (12:08 p.m.) and Paxton (12:20 p.m.).

The bikers will enter Paxton on Illinois 9 before stopping for one hour at the firehouse on North Market Street for lunch. They will leave Paxton around 1:22 p.m., heading south on U.S. 45 to Ludlow.

The motorcyclists will then pass through Rantoul (1:30 p.m.), Gifford (1:45 p.m.), Penfield (1:50 p.m.), Armstrong (1:56 p.m.), Potomac (2 p.m.), Collison (2:08 p.m.), Oakwood (2:19 p.m.), Muncie (2:28 p.m.), Fithian (2:30 p.m.), Ogden (2:35 p.m.), Homer (2:41 p.m.), Allerton (3:11 p.m.), Sidell (3:18 p.m.), Indianola (3:25 p.m.), Ridge Farm (3:33 p.m.), Georgetown (3:40 p.m.), Westville (3:47 p.m.), Catlin (3:55 p.m.) and Tilton (4 p.m.).

The ride will conclude at 4:10 p.m. when bikers arrive at the Little Nugget in Danville.

For more information, contact Hudson at 217-474-5177.



The Ford County Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at the Arcade Restaurant, 132 N. Market St., Paxton. The program, presented by Terry Lynch, is entitled “Illinois Bicentennial Bash.” For reservations, people are asked to call 217-379-4111 by Sept. 4.



The Ford County Republican Women and National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will be hosting a community event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Paxton firehouse on North Market Street to commemorate the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and recognize local and area emergency management personnel, firefighters, police officers and ambulance personnel for their services during the events of 9/11 and thank them for their ongoing services to the community. During the event, the Republican Women will also be announcing the winner of the wooden chest raffle. Raffle tickets are still available from members of the organization. For more information, people can contact Suzie Shell at 217-898-1595.



The Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club’s seventh annual First Responder Appreciation Celebration is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Milford fire station. The event honors military, local dispatchers, emergency management personnel, police, firefighters and coroner’s office personnel. Milford Fire Chief Frank Hines will have the “safehouse” at the event. The “safehouse” mimics emergencies — such as tornadoes or fires — allowing the participants to feel like they are in the actual situation. The Milford fire department will be on hand to explain what people can do when confronted with such emergency situations. Parents are encouraged to bring their kids. The special guest speaker will be Milford native Col. Michael Buens, inspector general for the Indiana Army and Air National Guard.



NAPA Auto & Truck Parts will hold a grand re-opening celebration at its new location at 100 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. The public will be treated to a free lunch.



Gibson City’s townwide garage sales will be held from Thursday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Sept. 15. Flyers and maps will be available at the local Casey’s General Stores, listing the 30-plus garage sales. For more information, people can visit the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.



The Paxton Church of Christ, located at 400 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton, is hosting a free Family Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Shown will be the film “Paul, Apostle of Christ” for youth and adults and the movie “The Lion King” for children. The community is invited to attend. Ice cream sundaes will be available prior to the movies.



Melvin-Sibley High School’s class of 1958 is holding its 60-year class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Country Kettle Restaurant in Gibson City. A social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. Friends of the class are invited to stop by for a visit at that time.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



A benefit to raise funds to help Dave Fuoss in his battle with cancer will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Buckley Lake in Buckley. The benefit will feature music by The Back Paiges from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and a silent auction for which donated items are still being accepted. Special T-shirts will be sold at the benefit, as well, and they can be purchased in advance at www.stores.inksoft.com/liftup. For more information, contact Fuoss’ family or Tracy Collins.



The annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton. Dylan Scott and Drew Baldridge will be the headlining musical acts. People can enter the barbecue contest by visiting www.paxtonchamber.com/swine-n-dine-festival.



The Roger Schunke Kicking Cancer Benefit Ride and second annual Ron Harness Memorial Ride are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 16. Signup starts at 10:30 a.m. at the VFW post in Rantoul. The rides begin at noon. The run ends at Murdock’s in Loda around 3:30 p.m. with food, music and a silent auction.



The Fisher Book Exchange, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher, will be open again on Monday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The book exchange operates on the honors system; people can bring books in and take some out. Biographies, romance novels, westerns, history books, mystery books and more are among the choices for readers of all ages. Anyone with questions is asked to call 217-897-6544.



Christ Lutheran High School’s annual fish/chicken fry is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the American Legion post at 313 S. Walnut St. in Buckley. The meal costs $10, with kids in first through eighth grades eating for $6. The menu includes fish or chicken, potato salad, German potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, lemonade and water. All proceeds benefit Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley.



The Tri-County Players Youth will present “Windy Hollow” by Ian McCutcheon at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton. Tickets cost $8. For reservations, people can call 217-379-7028. Walk-ins are welcome.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Toys for Tots. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Abbe Insurance Agency in Buckley is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.



Buckley’s townwide garage sales will be held Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 a.m. each day. Maps showing each garage sale site will be available.



The Paxton American Legion Auxiliary. Post 150 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the American Legion building on East Pells Street in Paxton across from Pells Park. The meeting will entail the distribution of the group’s yearly charitable gifts. Refreshments will be served.



A flu-shot clinic will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Christ Lutheran High School, 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley. The cost for a flu shot is $30. Medicare, Medicaid and most major insurances are accepted. Persons receiving flu shots are asked to bring their insurance cards with them. For more information, people can call the school at 217-394-2547.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Doobie Brothers are taking it to the streets — well, actually the State Farm Center, — on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 7. The show is at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30. The Doobie Brothers have sold over 48 million albums. They join the 2018 State Farm Center headliners this fall that include Jake Owen, The Avett Brothers and Chris Young. They have been delivering guitar-driven rock ‘n’ roll for over four decades, and have won four Grammy Awards. They released their latest album, “Southbound,” in 2014 on Arista Nashville. It features new recordings of the band’s biggest hits, accompanied by Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” (1974) and “What a Fool Believes” (1979), both gold, lead a catalog of songs that include “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove,” “Take Me in Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me” and “The Doctor.”



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.