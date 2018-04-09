PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Katelyn N. March 27, of Paxton, was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis at 4:51 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at the Paxton Car Wash on West Ottawa Road, after a Paxton police officer who was washing his vehicle at the car wash smelled burning cannabis coming from the stall next to his and found March smoking cannabis.

➜ Wesley J. Sperry, 48, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for driving with no headlights when required during a traffic stop at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. The traffic stop occurred after a Paxton police officer saw Sperry driving west on Illinois 9 with no headlights on when required. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Sperry, who admitted he had been drinking beer throughout the night. Sperry failed field-sobriety tests and was arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail, where he submitted to a breath test that indicated his blood-alcohol content (BAC) was 0.083 — just above the legal limit for a driver in Illinois. The 2013 Ford Focus that Sperry was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Dustin M. Watson, 28, of Paxton, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at his residence at 420 E. Chestnut St. in Paxton.

➜ A residential burglary was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at 129 W. Ottawa Road. A resident of that address told police that someone had entered the home and stole about $300 in change and the title to a 2006 Pontiac G6. There were no signs of forced entry. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Spencer L. Brown, 20, of Paxton, was arrested for resisting arrest and for a probation violation after police responded to a report of a fight in progress at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 141 W. Patton St. When police arrived, several people fled on foot. Multiple people were eventually located. Besides Brown, police have forwarded complaints to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office against four others found at the residence: Romeo M. Ransom, 19, of Paxton, for unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor; Brody T.E. Emberton, 18, of Gibson City, for unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor; a 17-year-old male from Paxton, for unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor; and a 17-year-old male from Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.