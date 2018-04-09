Reminder issued about West Nile virus

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reminding residents of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

Terry Eimen, director of environmental health for the agency, said the best way to prevent West Nile virus or any other mosquito-borne illnesses is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around one’s home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

Precautions include:

— Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

— When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

— Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

— Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles. In communities where there are organized mosquito-control programs, contact the local municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

Public health officials believe that a hot summer could increase mosquito activity and the risk of disease from West Nile virus.

Additional information about West Nile virus can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Web site at http://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nil... or by contacting the Iroquois County Public Health Department at 815-432-2483.