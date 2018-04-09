Vacuum might be used by city to remove residents' leaves

By ROSS BROWN

PAXTON — The city of Paxton is exploring the option of renting and eventually buying a leaf vacuum for the city’s public works department employees to use to remove residents’ leaves during the fall.

The option was discussed during a meeting of the city council’s public works committee last Tuesday, following a citywide leaf burning ban that went into effect July 10. When it imposed the ban, the council agreed, upon the suggestion of Alderman Rob Steiger, to develop a plan to dispose of residents’ leaves as an alternative to burning them.

Last Tuesday, Steiger presented three options to committee members that he considered possible solutions to the issue.

The first option, Steiger said, would be to do nothing and let residents take care of their leaves on their own. The second would be to have city employees pick up the leaves with a vacuum, while the final option would see an outside source pick up the leaves at the expense of either the city or the residents themselves.

Steiger said a solution would be cost-prohibitive in the latter case.

“The city just can’t absorb that cost,” Steiger said. “It’s just not in our budget; it’s not something we had planned. If we contract to an outside source, how can we allocate those resources and how can we pay for it?”

Committee members focused the meeting on the second option that Steiger presented, in which city employees would pick up leaves from residents’ yards.

Public Works Director Mark LeClair was asked how long it would take his employees to pick up yard waste.

Steiger told LeClair that he believed it would last about four days, given information that was told to him.

“I was under the assumption that it was going to take the number of men four days for each pass, roughly,” Steiger said. “One pickup was going to take four days to cover the down, and those three guys would take four days.”

But LeClair said that he believed it would require a three-man public works crew three to five days to complete the work, perhaps longer if the work was needed for the entire city, not just a portion of it.

“If I can get two crews to go out and pick up leaves, they can do it in three days,” LeClair explained. “Otherwise, it would take five. It also depends on the brush. This last time, there was quite a bit out. It took those guys four and a half days. Brush pickup is here and there. Leaf pickup is the whole street.”

“You’re talking about the whole town. It wouldn’t take just four days. You’re talking about starting up north and going all the way south. It’s quite a bit of time now, and I don’t know if the vac would work if the leaves are wet,” he added.

Steiger suggested that the city tack on extra dollars to residents’ water bills to absorb the cost of a leaf vacuum, saying that there are 2,200 water bills sent to different residents and money could be found there.

But LeClair said that the water bill solution would be difficult to do.

“I don’t think you can attach something to water bill since most people mulch and rake their own leaves,” LeClair said.

Mayor Bill Ingold also said that footing the costs on water bills would be a “slippery slope” since most residents mulch their leaves anyway. Ingold said he does the same with his yard.

Alderman Linda Glad suggested that residents who hire an outside firm to do the work could have their bill paid for by the city up to a certain amount, but Steiger said that would be a “logistics nightmare.”

“I don’t agree with the idea that ‘the city pays this much and the homeowner pays this much’’, Steiger said. “That’s not a viable idea in my mind because it subsidizes a given set by who chooses to take the service.”

Glad also said it would not be fair for residents to pay for a small portion of the city’s residents to have their leaves picked up. Steiger responded by saying that residents all have to pay for other things, including garbage hauling. Steiger also said residents have to do something about their leaves.

Alderman Bill Wylie questioned why Steiger and fellow Alderman Mike Wilson decided to put the language in the motion saying that the city would find a solution if one was not available from the get-go, as he believed the city had made a commitment to its residents and needed to follow through on it.

“If you said you were going to come up with a solution, you must have had something in mind,” Wylie said.

Wilson said he believed a possible solution did not have to include any financial commitment from the city, instead having local brush removal firms such as Biggs Lawn Care provide options.

“I’m not sure that a solution necessarily means that the city has to pay for something,” Wilson said.

Alderman Eric Evans said he believed excess leaves in the city’s streets would eventually be flushed into the sewer system and could cause a major headache in the future.

“If we don’t do anything now, all it’s going to cause is sewer problems and big, big money problems down the road,” Evans said, endorsing the option of buying a leaf vacuum. “I’d rather swallow those costs now than have to tell the people, ‘You’re going to have to pay for (sewer) costs because we decided to do this.’”

Both Ingold and LeClair mentioned that residents pile brush and would likely rake leaves multiple times, leading to several leaf vacuuming cycles that would take a considerable amount of time.

Ingold brought up the fact that Tina Biggs of Biggs Lawn Care had stated that she would be willing to haul away residents’ leaves and she has a solution for the collected waste.

“Tina Biggs basically has a large lot where she collects yard waste,” Ingold explained. “She thinks she may burn them on occasion and then put it back on her flower beds.

Ingold stressed that Steiger and the committee agree to a plan as several residents have contacted him saying they don’t know what to do with their yard waste.

“I had a lady the other day who called about burning paper, and I said ‘you can’t do that,’” Ingold said.

The mayor asked the committee if they had considered the trade-offs involved.

“If you’re going to spend $65,000 on a new vac and you’re only going to accommodate 200 to 225 homes that want their leaves picked up, is that an effective use of our money?” Ingold asked.

City Clerk Gwen Smith asked Steiger where the money would come from to purchase a leaf vacuum. Ingold told Smith that the city would have to rent temporarily and then appropriate money in next year’s budget to finance the cost.

LeClair said he would not be likely to stop the city’s street sweeper, so no money would be saved in that regard. LeClair added that a pull-behind vacuum for a truck would cost around $20,000.

Steiger suggested the council consider reversing the leaf-burnign ban, but Wylie and Wilson both said they opposed that. Steiger then said a reconsideration vote could be done to take out the stipulation that the city commit to a solution.

Wilson, however, told Steiger that a solution could be for residents to figure it out themselves.

“I think a solution is, ‘Here’s a list of companies you can choose from,’” Wilson said.

Ingold, who worked for several years at implement dealerships, said those businesses do not carry leaf vacuums. LeClair suggested that Caterpillar might have one available.

The mayor brought up the fact that this is not the first time Paxton has faced a leaf-burning issue. Ingold said council members banned leaf burning 15 years ago but had to reconsider it after they could not find a solution.

Steiger said he was surprised that the issue was of high importance to residents since no residents attended the meeting.

“I’m amazed that this is such a hot-button issue since nobody is here other than us,” Steiger said.