PAXTON — Carmen Gronewold and Tom Meents will be inducted into the PBL Alumni Hall of Fame during Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s homecoming week later this month.

Meents, a 1985 graduate of Paxton High School, is a championship-winning driver in the Monster Truck series. Gronewold, a 1975 graduate of Buckley-Loda High School, is a Lutheran missionary in Nepal.

Their induction into the Hall was unanimously approved in April by the PBL school board, as recommended by a Hall of Fame selection committee.

The committee looks for outstanding achievement before or after graduation from former students of PBL, Paxton, Buckley-Loda, Buckley-Loda Township, Ford Central, Roberts-Thawville and Roberts high schools. Areas of consideration include schooling and/or work/military experience after graduation, awards and honors while in school, awards and honors after graduation, professional contributions, community activities and their positive impact on the PBL school district, society and world.

Both Meents and Gronewold will be inducted into the Hall during a ceremony at Zimmerman Field at PBL High School following the school’s homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 27.

However, only Meents is expected to attend the ceremony and other events planned around it, as Gronewold has a prior commitment and will be unable to attend, PBL High School Principal Travis Duley said.

Meents will address the high school’s student body at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and will then ride in the homecoming parade prior to the induction ceremony later that evening. Meents will then be briefly recognized again prior to PBL High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 28.



About Carmen Gronewold

Gronewold is a 1976 graduate of Buckley-Loda High School. After graduating from high school, she went on to work with many Christian-based organizations, including the Hosanna National Team which served Lutheran churches in the Midwest by working to strengthen youth groups; Rainbow of Promise, which partnered with Lutheran churches in India to strengthen their ministry and outreach through doing evangelistic programs, workshops and youth camps; and the World Mission Prayer League, for which she has worked in various roles since 1996, including serving as the North America associate director for Peace Rehabilitation Center (PRC) since 2009.

Gronewold’s many Christian-based work experiences have taken her on a variety of paths, including working for the past 22 years to fight and prevent the sexual exploitation and trafficking of young girls in Nepal through her work with Peace Rehabilitation Center. At PRC, she has helped rescue girls and then lived with them, teaching them health, hygiene and English while caring for those infected with HIV.

Additionally, Gronewold worked with Mother Teresa at her Home for the Dying and Destitute in Kolkata, India, where Gronewold bathed and fed patients, did laundry and shared the love of Christ.

