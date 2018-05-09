Senator recognized for supporting state's business climate

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, recently received the Champion of Free Enterprise Award from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

To receive the award, a legislator’s voting record on measures the chamber deems important to the state’s business community must be 85 percent or better over the previous two Illinois General Assemblies.

Barickman received an overall score of 88 percent — including 80 percent for the 99th General Assembly and 95 percent for the 100th General Assembly — to make him eligible to receive the recognition.

Also receiving the award was state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City.

“Backing legislation that helps our state prosper economically is one of the most important things we can do as legislators to get Illinois on the straight and narrow,” said Barickman. “I’m honored my efforts are being recognized by the chamber and look forward to continuing to support our state’s business climate for years to come.”