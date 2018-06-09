Mayor wants to change name of Gibson City's holiday parade

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade could have a new name starting with this year’s event.

Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey — who along with his wife, Paula, are leading the organization of this November’s parade — told the chamber’s board of directors during its Aug. 16 meeting that he would like to change the parade’s name to the Gibson City Christmas Parade.

The theme of the parade this year is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

Dickey presented a number of ideas for improving the parade and the festivities surrounding it, including the addition of a caroling group, fires in outdoor fire pits downtown, and lighted wreaths on the light poles downtown. Dickey also will be exploring possible sites for Santa Claus to visit with children after this year’s parade.

Meanwhile, the chamber’s Janna Friday continues to search for a suitable Christmas tree to be placed downtown in advance of the parade.

Also during the Aug. 16 meeting, the board discussed plans for the chamber’s annual Fright Night, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 23. Friday is organizing the event and is looking for volunteer help. Among possible new additions to the event are pumpkin painting.